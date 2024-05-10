Gold Coast AFL player Wil Powell gets match ban for gay slur

Gold Coast AFL player Wil Powell has been banned from five matches over a homophobic slur, in the third incident of its kind for the AFL in recent weeks.

During a Sunday match at the Gabba, the Gold Coast Suns player (above) called a Brisbane Lions player a “f____t” on the field.

The Gold Coast Suns said Wil Powell admitted to the homophobic slur and received a five-match suspension from the AFL.

His club said Wil Powell apologised to the player during the game, after the game, and again following the match.

“As soon as the word came out of my mouth, I knew I had made a terrible mistake,” Wil said in a statement.

“I’ve offered my apology to the Brisbane player and would like to publicly apologise for my comment. I’ll take full responsibility for what I said.

“I know there is no place for comments of that nature and I will accept the repercussions for my actions.

“I should have known better and I need to prove this with my actions moving forward.”

‘No excuses for this conduct in our game’

The club’s CEO Mark Evans said the club condemned Wil Powell’s comments.

“Wil’s comment was completely unacceptable, and in no way reflects what we stand for as a football club,” Evans said.

“We have spoken to Wil to ensure he understands the severity of his comment and the effect comments like these can have on others.

“He has committed to work hard to educate and better himself. He will have the club’s support to make those improvements.”

AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said a third homophobic slur incident recently was “extremely disappointing”.

“The AFL acknowledges Wil Powell’s remorse and co-operation,” he said.

“While it has considered the circumstances in which the comment was made, there are no excuses for this conduct in our game.”

Homophobic slurs on Instagram

Since the match, Wil Powell has been caught out using homophobic language on social media.

Nine and News.com.au reported Will Powell commented on another player’s Instagram “probably lost cos gay”, “you can’t surf gay”, “gay” and “pink looks good on you” three years ago.

Wil Powell’s suspension also follows a string of similar incidents in the AFL recently.

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson got a three-match suspension earlier this season. Melbourne coach Alistair Clarkson got a suspended two-match ban and a $20,000 fine for homophobic sledges on the field.

Ian Roberts wants AFL to ‘sort this out’

Ian Roberts, the first-ever rugby league player to come out as gay, said the frequent incidents show the AFL has work to do.

“Education at a young age is the greatest sword and shield in dealing with stuff like this,” Ian told Nine newspapers.

“With grown men, the battle is over. Grassroots stuff is what’s important. The AFL and the major codes should invest in grassroots education if they really want to sort this out.

“That’s where it has to start – education, education, education.”

Ian Roberts said homophobic slurs have potentially “catastrophic” consequences and need to be called out.

“It’s bigger than the incident. There’ll be a kid in the suburbs in the regions who might not have heard a lot of stories recently, but they’ve definitely heard this one,” Ian said.

“If they’re struggling with their sexuality and identity, and they don’t understand what they’re going through, that validates all the fear they feel.”

More on homophobia in the AFL:

