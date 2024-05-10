QLD

Gold Coast AFL player Wil Powell gets match ban for gay slur

Gold Coast Suns player WIl Powell
Composite photo. Images: Gold Coast Suns (centre), Michael Coghlan/Flickr/Creative Commons (back)

Gold Coast AFL player Wil Powell has been banned from five matches over a homophobic slur, in the third incident of its kind for the AFL in recent weeks.

During a Sunday match at the Gabba, the Gold Coast Suns player (above) called a Brisbane Lions player a “f____t” on the field.

The Gold Coast Suns said Wil Powell admitted to the homophobic slur and received a five-match suspension from the AFL.

His club said Wil Powell apologised to the player during the game, after the game, and again following the match.

“As soon as the word came out of my mouth, I knew I had made a terrible mistake,” Wil said in a statement.

“I’ve offered my apology to the Brisbane player and would like to publicly apologise for my comment. I’ll take full responsibility for what I said.

“I know there is no place for comments of that nature and I will accept the repercussions for my actions.

“I should have known better and I need to prove this with my actions moving forward.”

‘No excuses for this conduct in our game’

The club’s CEO Mark Evans said the club condemned Wil Powell’s comments.

“Wil’s comment was completely unacceptable, and in no way reflects what we stand for as a football club,” Evans said.

“We have spoken to Wil to ensure he understands the severity of his comment and the effect comments like these can have on others.

“He has committed to work hard to educate and better himself. He will have the club’s support to make those improvements.”

AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said a third homophobic slur incident recently was “extremely disappointing”.

“The AFL acknowledges Wil Powell’s remorse and co-operation,” he said.

“While it has considered the circumstances in which the comment was made, there are no excuses for this conduct in our game.”

Homophobic slurs on Instagram

Since the match, Wil Powell has been caught out using homophobic language on social media.

Nine and News.com.au reported Will Powell commented on another player’s Instagram “probably lost cos gay”, “you can’t surf gay”, “gay” and “pink looks good on you” three years ago.

Wil Powell’s suspension also follows a string of similar incidents in the AFL recently.

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson got a three-match suspension earlier this season. Melbourne coach Alistair Clarkson got a suspended two-match ban and a $20,000 fine for homophobic sledges on the field.

Ian Roberts wants AFL to ‘sort this out’

Ian Roberts, the first-ever rugby league player to come out as gay, said the frequent incidents show the AFL has work to do.

“Education at a young age is the greatest sword and shield in dealing with stuff like this,” Ian told Nine newspapers.

“With grown men, the battle is over. Grassroots stuff is what’s important. The AFL and the major codes should invest in grassroots education if they really want to sort this out.

“That’s where it has to start – education, education, education.”

Ian Roberts said homophobic slurs have potentially “catastrophic” consequences and need to be called out.

“It’s bigger than the incident. There’ll be a kid in the suburbs in the regions who might not have heard a lot of stories recently, but they’ve definitely heard this one,” Ian said.

“If they’re struggling with their sexuality and identity, and they don’t understand what they’re going through, that validates all the fear they feel.”

More on homophobia in the AFL:

AFL decides Jeremy Finlayson’s punishment for slur

‘Culture of silence’: Why the AFL still has no openly gay players

Why are there no gay AFL players? It’s a ‘burden’ says CEO

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

The Girthmaster goes viral online
Aussie OnlyFans star Girthmaster’s huuuge income goes viral
Poof Doof hosting Big Gay Day official afterparty at the Wickham
Poof Doof hosts official Big Gay Day after party in Brisbane
Toby Simkin Broadway producer and former Beat Megaclub manager
From The Beat nightclub to Broadway: Producer Toby Simkin dies
Courtney Act on the MELT Open River Pride Parade
Last days for artists to join new queer festival Melt Open
Eva Mendoza with the Canvas of Queens team
Gold Coast queen Eva Mendoza joins drag documentary
Brisbane Pride's community heroes pose together with a pride flag
Have your say in Brisbane Pride’s biggest community survey