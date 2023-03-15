Gogglebox’s families watched ABC’s Queerstralia and were shocked

The TV viewing households on Gogglebox Australia were left shocked by one particular detail while watching ABC’s Queerstralia documentary series.

Comedian Zoe Coombs Marr hosted the three-part series alongside historians, activists and celebrities, traversing decades of Australian LGBTQIA+ history.

All episodes of the funny and informative show are now up for streaming on ABC iview.

Zoe explains, “For hundreds of years, to be queer was to be criminal, at least for gay men.

“Now, lesbianism and messing with the gender boundary – while not always strictly illegal – was still punishable and policed.

“So spoiler alert, homosexuality is eventually decriminalised. Takes forever, but it does happen.”

But watching the ABC show, the Goggleboxers’ jaws dropped when they found out just how recently homosexuality finally became “un-illegal” in Australia.

South Australia decriminalised homosexuality in 1975, the ACT in 1976, Victoria in 1980, the NT in 1983, NSW in 1984, Queensland in 1990 and Tasmania in 1997.

“Northern Territory before New South Wales?!” gay man Tim exclaims, while others were horrified by how long the anti-gay laws stayed on the books in Tasmania.

While watching Queerstralia, Brisbane Gogglebox couple Kevin and Bob also reflected on their difficult journeys coming out as gay.

The two gay First Nations men, alongside their friends Jared and Mia, joined the new season of Gogglebox Australia last year.

Queerstralia is streaming on iview and Gogglebox Australia screens on 10 and is streaming on Binge.

