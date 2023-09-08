Gogglebox cast pick a clear favourite on Drag Race Down Under

Gogglebox Australia discussed tucking and poppers on primetime TV as the households watched RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

The Australia-New Zealand spinoff of Drag Race is midway through season three, streaming on Stan each Friday.

This week, the families on Gogglebox Australia watched and reacted to some of the the highlights from the premiere episode.

The families reacted to the drag queen’s entrances and the pride challenge in episode one. And many of them agreed that the eventual challenge winner Hollywould Star was the clear standout.

Then they also watched Amyl and Ivory Glaze’s episode one lip sync to Land Down Under by Men At Work, which sadly sent Amyl packing.

“It feels less like they’re lip syncing and more like the deaf interpreter at the side of the news,” Nic says.

Ouch.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season three now only has a few episodes to go, streaming each Friday on Stan.

Brisbane gay couple Kevin and Bob on Gogglebox Australia

Brisbane gay couple Kevin and Bob and their friends Jared and Mia joined the new season of Gogglebox Australia last year.

The group debuted on the reality TV show after the sad death of much-loved Goggleboxer Di Kershaw last year.

Gogglebox Australia is screening on 10 and streaming on 10play and Binge.

