Gogglebox Australia’s Tim Lai married his partner Mark

Gogglebox Australia‘s Tim Lai got married to his partner of 25 years Mark in Melbourne on the weekend

The couple were surrounded by family and chosen family as they celebrated at a ceremony at the Old Melbourne Gaol.

“It was an incredible fairy tale wedding. Everyone told us that marriage is like a life sentence, so we figured why not get married in Melbourne’s oldest gaol?” Tim told QNews.

“For us to actually now be to be together and have it be legally recognized is the most amazing thing.

“I’ve got friends from and family from Malaysia who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Unfortunately, they’re not allowed to live their authentic selves. They were blown away that we can publicly get married and show our love for each other.”

Their wedding was officiated by Mark’s best friend from high school, with family and friends creating floral arrangements and taking care of the photos, as well as a magnificent cake baked by Aaron Hawton from The Great Australian Bake Off.

“We spent six months collaborating over the flavours,” Tim told us.

“One tear was a Malaysian flavour classic Kaya, which is a coconut jam with a pandan sponge. The second was a black sesame and yuzu curd. It was delicious.”

But why have just one wedding…

Tim laughed, “When we first met 25 years ago, we actually said that if it was ever legalized we’d never get married. We’d do it purely so that all our hetero friends would have to pay back all the presents we’ve given them!”

But he and Mark have come up with a special way to mark their nuptials. Instead of a honeymoon, they spoke to us this morning from Melbourne airport, as they head overseas to get married again!

“Melbourne was actually the first, the legal wedding with our biological family and a few chosen family who couldn’t make it to our second wedding,” he said from Melbourne Airport.

By the time this interview is published, Tim and Mark will be on a plane flying to Scotland. There, they’ll hold their second wedding with chosen family and loved ones from around the world.

“My best man is my best mate since high school and he’s organising a stag do which happens to coincide with Edinburgh Pride. Apparently, we’re marching! He’s told me to be prepared to be embarrassed in public.”

Tim told us, “Despite what people may think, I don’t actually like attention on me.

“Having every single set of eyes on both my husband and I this weekend was quite intense.

“But being able to be legally recognized as everyone else, having this equality that all my heteronormative friends have always had, when Mark and I have been together for so long is the most amazing thing.

“It’s really special to be together and have it legally recognised.”

Congratulations and have a safe trip, Tim and Mark! Enjoy your next wedding and time in Scotland.

