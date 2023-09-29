Gogglebox Australia stars react to ‘I Kissed A Boy’

The hilarious folks on Gogglebox Australia have reacted to gay dating series I Kissed A Boy.

The BBC series, hosted by Dannii Minogue, aired in the UK earlier this year. The show finally arrived on Aussie streaming this month, dropping in full on 10 Play.

This week, the Goggleboxers gave their hot takes on the boys’ introductory smooches and the outfits at the Pride Night party at the Italian villa.

“How many times have I said, I wish there was a gay dating show?” gay Goggleboxer Tim exclaimed.

After watching the I Kissed A Boy introductions, Kevin reckoned, “I think every version of gay is represented here.”

“The Minogues have got the gays in a stranglehold,” Symon (correctly) observed.

The Goggleboxers also watched Danielle Laidley’s docuseries on Stan.

Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes follow the former AFL player and coach as she chronicles the highs and lows on her path to be her true, authentic self.

The Goggleboxers reacted to Danielle’s brutal public outing as a trans woman by police and her heartwarming reunion with two former teammates on the footy field.

Brisbane gay couple Kevin and Bob joined their friends Jared and Mia on their couch on Gogglebox last year.

I Kissed A Boy is streaming on 10 Play and Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes is streaming now on Stan. Gogglebox Australia is screening on 10 and streaming on 10play and Binge.

