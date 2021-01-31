God removed Trump because of ‘pro-gay political correctness’

Scott Lively thinks about gay sex a lot. Same-sex intercourse preoccupies his thoughts so much that he shaped a career from it. Now the pioneering professional homophobe has pronounced his thoughts on the recent US election. God, he says, allowed Trump’s removal from office because he ‘ate the apple of pro-gay political correctness’.

In a video recorded earlier this week, Lively suggested a parallel between the recent election and biblical events.

Advertisements

“If God had wanted Donald Trump to remain in the presidency, nothing in heaven or on the Earth could have dislodged him. Instead, just as first Israel and then Judah were expelled from the Holy Land by wicked conquerors for ignoring Leviticus 18, God allowed Donald Trump to be expelled from the White House by obviously corrupt and senile Joe Biden and his sneering Jezebel sidekick.”

The biblical Jezebel married the seventh king of Israel, Ahab. The foreign princess instituted the worship of ‘false gods’ and her name became a byword for sexual promiscuity. Lively’s none-too-subtle dog-whistle indicates Kamala Harris will inherit the birtherism conspiracies previously directed at President Obama.

But back to same-sex intercourse.

During his video, Lively, sporting a somewhat less elaborate comb-over than the former president, lays the blame for Trump’s failing at his daughter Ivanka’s expensively clad feet. He describes her as ‘seduced by the allure of queer theory pop-culture propaganda’, whatever that may be.

Looking up occasionally from his notes, Scott Lively goes on to woodenly describe Mrs Kushner as the ‘Eve in the garden of Trump’s own family’. He says she convinced her father to ‘eat the apple of pro-gay political correctness’.

Hopefully, Ivanka coated the apple in the Colonel’s secret original herbs and spices before hiding it in a bucket of KFC.

“Cultural Marxist social engineering”

Anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively blames Ivanka Trump for her father’s tolerance of “homosexual perversion,” which caused God to remove Trump from office. pic.twitter.com/zNxxie3G89 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 28, 2021

Pro-gay political correctness? Trump?

Accusing Donald Trump of pro-gay political correctness seems a bit of a stretch. The Human Rights Campaign lists numerous ways the Trump administration undermined progress towards LGBTIQ equality.

However, Lively referenced a 2017 report in which anonymous sources claimed Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner convinced the president not to sign an anti-LGBTIQ executive order. It is now widely believed that when anonymous sources spruik the Kushner couple’s achievements in stopping the former president’s worst impulses, those sources are usually either the Kushners or directed by them.

But, no matter how damaging the Trump presidency to LGBTIQ rights, Lively obviously found it not damaging enough.

Scott Lively

Lively claims he became an alcoholic by the age of 12. He says he was often homeless in the 10 years after he left high school and sometimes slept under bridges and begged on street-corners.

He became a born again Christian during treatment for his alcohol dependency. Lively began his religious career as an anti-abortion activist in 1988. However, he probably found it difficult to make progress in that over-crowded market-place. So, in the early 90s, he swapped horses and became a professional homophobe. Instead of telling women what to do with their bodies, he moved his focus to telling gay men and women what to with theirs.

Advertisements

In 1995, he co-authored a book called The Pink Swastika which blamed gays for Nazi atrocities. The suffering of gays at the hands of the Nazis makes that claim especially reprehensible. In this century, he worked with anti-gay organisations in Russia and other former Soviet republics. He touts Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ ban as his ‘proudest accomplishment’.

Worse still, he facilitated talks in Uganda which inspired the Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014. That legislation allowed for the execution of gays. Despite being signed into law by Uganda’s homophobic authoritarian President Museveni, the courts ruled the bill unconstitutional on procedural grounds. Nevertheless, it exacerbated the social stigma around homosexuality in the country. LGBTIQ+ Ugandans since suffered increased persecution which often includes violence and not infrequently, murder.

It seems spending too much time under bridges can lead to becoming a mean and harmful troll.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.