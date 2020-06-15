Glory Holelujah: NYC Safe Sex and COVID-19 guidance

The New York City Health Department which offered refreshingly frank safe sex and COVID-19 advice about three months ago, this month updated the advice. Glory Holelujah! Among the advice, the NYC Health recommends glory holes, masturbation, both solo and with a partner at distance and face masks but definitely no orgies.

NYC Health begins by noting that sex is a normal part of life.

“During this extended public health emergency, people will and should have sex. Consider using harm reduction strategies to reduce the risk to yourself, your partners, and our community.”

The advice notes that COVID-19 spreads through particles in saliva, mucus or the breath of people with the virus. Although the virus previously showed up in semen and faeces of people with COVID-19, scientists do not know if it spreads through vaginal or anal sex. However, other coronaviruses do not easily spread through sex.

You are your safest sex partner

“Masturbation will not spread COVID-19,” says NYC Health.

“Especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex.

” The next safest partner is someone you live with… close contact — including sex — with

only a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19.”

The guide recommends speaking to potential hook-ups about COVID-19 in the same way people discuss other safe sex topics. Ask if they have experienced fever, a cough, a sore

throat, or shortness of breath.

If two is company, then three (or more) is definitely a crowd

NYC Health describes large gatherings of any type as unsafe. It recommends limiting the size of your guest list and choosing large, open and well-ventilated spaces.

“Wear a face covering, avoid kissing, and do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. Bring an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.”

Neither kissing nor rimming are recommended as contact with the mouth transmits the virus. Therefore heavy breathing and panting (bad Puppy) also increase risk so the guide recommends face masks.

“Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex.”

Glory Holelujah

“Make it a little kinky.

“Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.

“Masturbate together. Use physical distance and face coverings to reduce the risk.

“Condoms and dental dams can reduce contact with saliva, semen or faeces during oral or anal sex.

“Washing up before and after sex is more important than ever.”

