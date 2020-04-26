Global Pride 2020: more than ever we need to be loud & proud

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far seen over 370 Pride events cancelled worldwide. BUT… on 27 June Brisbane Pride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras join with InterPride and over 250 global Pride organisations to bring the world together for Global Pride.

Brisbane Pride

Rebecca Johnson, President of Brisbane Pride, predicts an incredible show.

“Pride will not be beaten — the Pride spirit will rise online for Global Pride – new, energised, united and spectacular. Global Pride is the first Virtual Global Pride event ever. Expect to see many cultures and countries from around the world.

Advertisements

“Expect to see Colourful Love, Diversity, Advocacy, Visibility and also, most of all, Massive Pride!”

Rebecca said LGBTIQ+ people faced impacts on their mental health, allied health and general wellbeing during the pandemic.

“However, together we possess the strength to boost our sense of identity, belonging and connectedness as never before. Our communities have long demonstrated their capacity for resilience in the face of adversity.”

Global Pride 2020

Global Pride 2020 will use online platforms to deliver a Pride in which everyone can participate, wherever they are in the world. It will include musical performances, speeches, and also key messages from human rights activists. InterPride will live-stream Global Pride 2020 and invite everyone to join in the event from home.

Dana Marsh, President of Fierté Canada Pride, one of the participating organisations said we need to be loud and proud.

“Pride celebrations bring our communities together in a show of solidarity and unity. Now, more than ever, we need to be loud and proud!

“Pride is not just a celebration, but a homage to our origins; the defiance and resistance against all systems of oppression. We acknowledge the intersections that join us in the global fight against homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, gender discrimination, racism, sexism, classism, and colonialism.

“We must show that our global movement will persist, even when faced with new and unexpected challenges…

“Pride lives in us all.”

Follow us on Facebook for regular updates on the latest local and national LGBTIQA+ current affairs, community issues, entertainment and more. Don’t forget our new QNews LIVE Facebook Live events.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.