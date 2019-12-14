Global LGBTIQ rights: Israel up, Gabon down, China promising

In an update of changes to global LGBTIQ rights, we see mixed results of late.

Firstly, Gabon quietly criminalised homosexuality back in July without anyone noticing. Meanwhile, a previously unnoticed loophole in Israeli law now allows for the recognition of same-sex marriages performed outside the country. And lastly, in China, LGBTIQ activists mounted a campaign to encourage authorities to legalise same-sex marriage.

Israel in Global LGBTIQ rights

Despite Israel’s warm welcome to LGBTIQ tourists and the annual Tel Aviv Pride parade, the country disallows same-sex marriage. Activists put that down to the influence of minority orthodox religious leaders.

While Israel leads the Middle East in LGBTIQ rights, some accuse the authorities of merely pinkwashing to portray the country as more accepting than neighbouring adversaries.

Same-Sex Marriage in Israel

China in Global LGBTIQ rights

Meanwhile, in China, nearly 200,000 people appealed to the government to recognise same-sex marriage.

LGBTIQ activists orchestrated the month-long campaign in November. China conducted a review of civil law during November and invited public submissions.

While Chinese law does not ban same-sex marriage, no law grants it legal status either. LGBTIQ citizens sent in submissions, wrote letters and shared love stories to the civil law review website.

While activists do not expect a change in the law anytime soon, the fact they can mount the campaign without harassment bodes well for the future.

Hu Mingliang and Sun Wenlin tested Chinese marriage laws in 2015

Court in C #China‘s Hunan on Wed ruled against a #gay couple in China’s first same-sex marriage case pic.twitter.com/VgY95NyCGy — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) April 13, 2016

Gabon in Global LGBTIQ rights

Sadly, as other countries make progress towards rights for LGBTIQ people around the globe, the West African country of Gabon this year went backward.

In July, the country introduced laws to punish homosexuality with up to 6 month’s imprisonment and a fine of over A$12,000.

Activists say police already used the law to arrest a couple who only escaped charges by bribing the arresting police. It is expected this will become the new norm with LGBTIQ people avoiding jail by taking advantage of police corruption.

