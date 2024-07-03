Gina Gershon told she’d ‘never work again’ after 1996 lesbian film

In a recent episode of the ‘It Happened in Hollywood’ podcast, Bound costars Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly spoke about their roles in the iconic lesbian film.

Written and directed by the Wachowskis in their feature-film debut, Bound tells the story of Violet (Tilly), a woman who is trapped in a relationship with a mobster named Caesar (Joe Pantoliano) but falls in love with ex-con Corky (Gershon), a woman working on their apartment building.

“It was a great script and I could tell they were incredible directors, but my agents were like, ‘We will not let you do this movie. You are ruining your career,’ ” Gershon said on the podcast.

“‘We will not be able to let you represent. You will never work again.’ “

“I said, first of all, it’s so shortsighted to say, ‘Oh, this is a lesbian movie.’ I mean, they happen to be lesbians,” Gershon said. “They happen to be into women, but it’s really a movie about trust.”

“I thought that was so small-minded and shortsighted. And if that’s what we were up against, I was in.”

Gina Gershon loved to play ‘the hero’ in Bound

Gina Gershon added that she loved that she got to play ‘the hero’ on screen.

“When does the girl get to play the hero, you know?’ she said.

“I thought, ‘Well, I could cut off my hair, cut off my nails, have no makeup. I get the girl. I get the car. I screw over the mob.’ It’s a win-win all around.”

As for the infamous sex scene with Gerson, Jennifer Tilly praised her costar: “Gina’s the best person in the world to have a sex scene [with], because we have so much trust.”

“I could say to Gina, ‘Can you hold up my breast so it looks a little more juicy and and perky?’ ” she said.

“We were really helping each other out, and she’s just the coolest person in the world.”

