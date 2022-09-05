Getting to know the Honourable Alan Tudge MP

Good Morning, Class. Today’s civics lesson is about the Honourable Alan Tudge MP. Some of you perhaps saw his name in the papers this morning. Something about family values and $650,000. So, let’s get to know the Tudger.

Getting to know Tudge, getting to know all about Tudge

Once upon a time a little boy named Alan grew up on a farm and became Member for Aston.

He climbed the beanstalk and became a parliamentary secretary. That entitled Alan to the lifetime use of the title ‘Honourable’.

Now, students, you might think that word before a person’s name means they are exceptionally honourable.

You’d be wrong.

It merely means they served in the Federal Executive Council. You will learn other words for some of those people in the playground.

The Honourable Alan Tudge

The Honourable Alan Tudge believed in tradition. You know… that thing that usually turns out a fairy tale.

In 2017, he spoke in defence of traditional marriage.

“Marriage is an institution that traditionally has been primarily about creating a bond for the creation, love and care of children.

“And I was concerned that if the definition is changed to be purely one about recognising love, rather than a foundation for the raising of children, then the institution itself would potentially be weakened.”

The Tudger knew all about traditional marriage. As a young man, he met a pretty lady, they married, had kids, and all lived happily ever after .

Sorry, Class. I forgot the poison apple.

The poison apple

In 2020, a lady who worked as the Honourable Alan Tudge MP’s press secretary revealed a previous extra-marital affair between herself and the minister. An affair that took place during the marriage equality debate! An affair that ended his traditional marriage!

Later, the same lady accused Tudge of bullying and intimidation.

Now, we learn that the government paid that lady a $650,000 settlement for hurt, distress, humiliation, dislocation of life and associated issues.

The settlement named the Honourable Alan Tudge and fellow Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash. But they both deny they did anything wicked. Unlike the other lady, Tudge and Cash retain their high-paying jobs.

The Tudger previously said he did some naughty things with the lady, including sleeping naked in the same bed but insisted they never tried to make babies.

In history class later, we’ll study what we call the Clinton fudge: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

In a Tweet posted yesterday, the young lady explained her version of the naughty deeds.

“I never had sex with her” actually means I picked her up in my arms, carried her to my bed, told her I adored her, passionately kissed, undressed & had oral sex, when she then asked if I wanted sex, I said “I can’t, it would be cheating.” #auspol #BillClinton #faithfulman — Rachelle Miller (@rachellejmiller) September 6, 2022

The Tudge fudge.

