Get your ticket for Bernies Break Out drag competition in Newcastle!

Bernies Bar has released tickets for the upcoming Bernies Breakout! An Early Career Drag Competition

Newcastle’s premiere gay venue Bernies Bar has released tickets for the upcoming Bernies Breakout! An Early Career Drag Competition on September 28.

The event is free but the venue is expecting a full house so book online to ensure your entry to the event.

“This early career drag competition promises to be a night of fierce talent and unforgettable performances as five talented early career drag performers take the stage and compete for the crown,” organisers say.

“Don’t miss out on the chance to witness these rising stars of the drag community, and experience the vibrant and inclusive culture of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Grab your friends and come on down to Bernie’s Break Out! It’s a night you won’t want to miss, full of fabulous drag that will have you cheering all night long. See you there!”

The judges panel for the competition consist of of Glenda Jackson, an icon of Newcastle’s drag community, Orlando Gloom, another Newcastle’s drag legend, and Gracie Crumbs, one of the founders of Bernie’s Bar.

All those competing have less than 2 years career experience in drag.

Doors open and pre-drinks are available from 7:30pm while the show itself will start at 8:30pm sharp.

This event is appropriate for ages 15+ but all minors must be in the company of their guardian.

Tickets are available via Humanitix at https://events.humanitix.com/breakout-an-early-career-drag-competition

