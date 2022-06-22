Get your first sickening look at Drag Race France

Bonjour, Bonjour, Bonjour, the new trailer for Drag Race France, has debuted; the new season looks stunning.

Following the announcement of the cast last week, World Of Wonder has released their first preview of the season.

And like many of the international versions, France is serving it up.

Drag Race France

Our first look at the latest international version of the Drag Race franchise gives a glimpse of a stunning season.



Nicky Doll was announced as the host of Drag Race France back in May. Fittingly she opens the promo for France’s debut season with a beautiful glow-up.

Featuring three superb looks shown in the first ten seconds, Nicky Doll proves why she was the pick to host.

Then ten fierce queens enter the workroom.

The looks are a mix of colourful, quirky and camp, showcasing the range of talent on display this season.

A snapshot of the queen’s confessionals provides a very upbeat tone to the program.

There are no teasers of fighting and drama, just a genuine display of talent.

Bring it to the runway

Speaking of talent, the mainstage performances for Drag Race France are looking next level.

And it seems pretty clear we will be treated to a talent show as part of this season.

Unlike other seasons’ talent shows, the French queens look ready to turn it out.

One queen appeared to flip off the shoulders of a dancer, sending her wig flying across the room.

Another sets her hand aflame.

Other snippets show flashes of comedy and queens singing live.

And, of course, we get a look at many fresh new looks.

Rounding out the preview are some fierce runway looks proving France has a lot to offer.

Drag Race France will premiere on June 25th.

Watch the full trailer below.