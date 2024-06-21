‘Get vaccinated’: New mpox cases in NSW and South Australia

Three new cases of mpox have been detected in NSW this week, as South Australia also reports its first three cases of the virus since 2022.

NSW Health says all three cases – the state’s first since January – were diagnosed this week. All are related to current mpox outbreaks interstate.

The virus, formerly known as monkeypox, usually results in a mild illness that lasts a few weeks. However it can be severe – and very painful – for some people.

The virus is spread through close personal contact, including sexual contact. Mpox can affect anyone, but the current outbreaks have predominantly impacted men who have sex with men.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty urged men who have sex with men to stay vigilant for symptoms and get vaccinated.

“Please see your GP or visit a sexual health clinic should symptoms develop,” he said.

“Mpox vaccine is recommended for all sexually active men who have sex with men, so get a vaccine if you haven’t already been vaccinated.

“It is important to note two doses of vaccine are required. Anyone who has only received one dose should get a second dose at least 28 days after the first.”

In total, NSW has detected 72 cases of mpox since the start of a global outbreak in 2022.

First mpox cases in South Australia since 2022

Today, South Australian health officials also announced three people had been diagnosed with mpox in that state.

SA Health became aware of a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s who had acquired the virus locally.

Dr Louise Flood encouraged anyone eligible to be vaccinated to do so now.

“Mpox is not easily transmitted from person to person without prolonged close or intimate contact,” she said.

“If you do think you have mpox, seek medical advice and get tested.”

What are the symptoms of mpox?

Mpox symptoms include a fever, headache, muscle aches, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash or lesions.

The rash usually begins within one to three days of the fever and typically appears on the face, arms and legs.

It can also appear on the mouth, genitals and eyes, and is often associated with intense pain.

Vaccination reduces the risk of transmission and severity of the disease. The vaccine is safe and free for close contacts and all sexually active gay or bisexual men and other men who have sex with men.

The three people diagnosed with mpox in South Australia are the first recorded cases in South Australia in two years.

There have been 68 cases across Australia this year, including 45 reported in Victoria in 2024. Queensland recorded 10 cases of mpox in May.

Thorne Harbour Health in Victoria and the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health have both urged anyone at risk to get vaccinated.

