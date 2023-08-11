‘Get vaccinated’: Australian states confirm new mpox cases

Health authorities in New South Wales and Victoria have urged those eligible to get vaccinated after new cases of Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox).

On Friday, NSW Health announced, “two new cases of Mpox (monkeypox) have been notified in NSW since 4 August”.

“The recent cases have involved overseas travel,” the advice stated.

“Data shows the global hotspot locations in 2023 are in the South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions, including in Japan, Republic of Korea, Thailand and China.”

NSW Health said the new cases brought the state’s total cases to 63 since May 2022. The advice urges people to “monitor for mpox symptoms, including once you’re back home after overseas travel.”

LGBTQIA+ health organisation ACON asked gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men who are sexually active to get vaccinated as soon as possible against mpox.

Following mpox cases here in 2022, Australia rolled out safe and effective two-dose vaccines for those most vulnerable.

“Two doses are required. Anyone who has only received one dose of the vaccine should get a second dose at least 28 days after the first,” ACON explains.

Vaccination is free and a Medicare card isn’t needed. People can find their nearest location on the NSW Health website.

Lots more information about mpox is available at the ACON website.

Victoria records two locally acquired cases of mpox

Last week, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer also issued an alert after two new locally acquired cases of mpox were reported.

The two new cases were the first recorded in Victoria since November 2022.

“Two new MPOX (monkeypox) cases have been reported in Victoria. If you are eligible, please make sure you are fully vaccinated,” CHO Dr Clare Looker said.

“This means two doses of vaccine. If you have symptoms, seek medical care and get tested.”

Victoria’s Department of Health advises, “While the current outbreak has predominantly impacted men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close and usually prolonged intimate contact with someone with mpox is at risk.”

In Victoria, Thorne Harbour Health also has more information on mpox and vaccination on the organisation’s website.

“MPOX is still around. If you are planning on travelling overseas, it’s recommended that you get your MPOX vaccination beforehand,” Thorne Harbour Health said.

