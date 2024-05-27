QLD

‘Get vaccinated’: Alert after Queensland mpox cases

Man with band-aid on arm after mpox vaccination stock photo
Image: Canva

Queenslanders at risk of mpox are being urged to get vaccinated after new cases of the virus were reported in south east Queensland.

The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health confirmed that new local cases of mpox (formerly monkeypox) were detected in the last fortnight.

The organisation has urged people to check for symptoms, reduce sexual partners, don’t share sex toys and get the free mpox vaccine.

“Getting an mpox vaccine can help prevent mpox infection. Two doses of vaccine at least 28 days apart [can] give over 80% protection against mpox,” QC said.

“Vaccines are free for gay, bisexual men and any men who have sex with men (cis and trans), their sexual partners and sex workers.”

More information about symptoms and vaccination locations at the QC website.

What are the symptoms of mpox?

Mpox symptoms include a fever, headache, muscle aches, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash or lesions.

The rash usually begins within one to three days of the fever and typically appears on the face, arms and legs.

It can also appear on the mouth, genitals and eyes, and is often associated with intense pain.

Most people with the virus have a mild self-limiting illness and recover within a few weeks without specific treatment.

Mpox is transmitted through close physical contact with someone with symptoms. The virus can spread in sexual networks through direct contact during sex or clothing and bedding.

Watch for symptoms after overseas travel

Mpox can affect anyone. In 2022, cases were found in multiple countries where the virus isn’t usually seen. These cases predominantly impacted men who have sex with men.

“One reason for this is the active health-seeking behaviour of gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men around sexual health,” QC explains.

“Because mpox rashes can resemble some STIs, such as herpes or syphilis, cases are being detected in sexual health clinics around the world.

“Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk.

“People who have recently returned from overseas and who develop symptoms, particularly an unusual rash, should seek medical advice immediately.”

Locally transmitted cases have also recently been reported in Victoria. Authorities are also urging those eligible to get vaccinated.

More on mpox:

‘Get vaccinated’: Alert after Victoria detects new mpox cases

Sydney gay man on holiday shares mpox experience to bust stigma

Why the World Health Organisation officially renamed monkeypox

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

