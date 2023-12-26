Get to know First Nations queen Chocolate Boxx

First Nations queen Chocolate Boxx answers our questions about themselves, doing drag and the local scene.

The first time I did drag was...

Back in 2014. I decided to go out on a Monday back when clubs were open on a Monday, I looked like a troll, but you couldn’t tell me I wasn’t the only girl in the world that night.

I chose my drag name because…

I chose chocolate to keep it close to my First Nations heritage and look, who doesn’t like a bit of chocolate. I chose Boxx because it had two Xs so my tagline could be “My name is Chocolate Boxx, that’s Boxx with two Xx, it would’ve been three, but I’m not that kind of girl on paper.”

My family’s reaction to me doing drag was…

Mum bought me my first wig so my drag is her fault! No, but honestly I’m so lucky they are all so supportive

First Nations queens are…

Some of the most powerful and empowering performers I have ever seen on any stage and need to be seen on more stages around this country.

RuPauls’ Drag Race is…

In definite need of some more First Nations and Brisbane representation.

The Brisbane drag scene is…

Incredibly diverse, hard-working and loving.

My best skill in being a drag performer is…

My performance ability and dancing really, although in the nine years I’ve been prancing about I’ve kind of become a jack of all trades.

My favourite song to perform is…

It changes all the time but at the moment it’s King Of Hearts by Kim Petras.

The best thing a fan has done for me was…

My good friend and regular patron Pistol has painted a few pictures of me which really was incredible.

The worst thing someone in the audience did was...

Try to get on stage while I was performing and then tried to take my microphone. Two very big No-Nos!

My favourite performance ever was…

My New York/Tiffany Pollard mix from the Finale of Miss First Nations Supreme Queen at World Pride 2023.

The best experience I’ve had in drag is…

Doing the acknowledgment of country at the Sam Smith concert.

The drag performer who deserves more attention is…

Me! No, I’m kidding ummm, Lola Eclipse and Skinny Napkin, they’re ones to watch.

The drag performer I’d hate to live with would be…

Myself hahaha!

The most important skill you can have as a drag artist is…

Versatility in your craft and to be personable.

Something people don’t know about doing drag is…

How expensive it can be once you start doing it and how much perseverance it takes to make a name for yourself.

One message I have for our community is…

You don’t know how much of an effect you have on someone just by being nice and polite, so always lead with kindness as just a simple conversation can have the biggest effect on someone.

You can follow Chocolate Boxx @chocolate_boxx_ on Instagram.

