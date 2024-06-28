Get to know Chris White from Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel

We chat with a man many in Brisbane will know well: The Sportsman Hotel (Sporties) Manager Chris White.

He talks about the highlights of the job, his favourite events and what NOT to do when dealing with staff.

How long have you been working at Sportsman Hotel, and when did you start?

I started bartending here in 2012, so it’s been over a decade. Then I did six months of the pool comp before that and then began in management by working in the bottle shop for four or five years before moving into the bar and entertainment space. I became an Assistant Manager, then Co-Venue Manager, and eventually Venue Manager.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The entertainment aspect is the best part. Running drag shows and competitions is incredibly rewarding. We have a lot of variety in our drag entertainment, and it’s wonderful to see the community come together for these events. People love coming in to see free drag shows and disconnecting from the world for a bit.

What are the main challenges you face in your role?

Keeping everyone happy is a significant challenge. We have a diverse crowd, including community groups, drag teams, and patrons who have been coming here for 30 years. Balancing the needs of our long-time patrons with attracting a younger crowd is crucial. We need to ensure we’re a viable business while maintaining the vibrant entertainment we offer.

Are there any aspects of the job you dislike?

The hours can be pretty rough. I can be here until 3 or 3:30 in the morning. However, I’m fortunate to have a contracted job in hospitality, which isn’t always the case for many in the industry.

What was the first queer venue you visited?

The first queer venue I visited was here at Sportsman Hotel. I might have visited The Beat a couple of times, but I don’t really count that… Sportsman Hotel was where I truly felt I found my people.

Highlights from Sporties

What is your favorite event to run at Sportsman Hotel?

My favorite event is SmackDown, held on Thursday nights from April to July. It’s exciting to see the younger crowd pack the venue and participate enthusiastically. SmackDown has grown significantly and has become an important part of our entertainment lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sportsman Hotel (@sportiesqld)

Do you have any special memories from your time here?

The “Yes” party, celebrating the marriage equality vote, stands out. We opened at 10 a.m. and celebrated all day. Seeing the community come together and celebrate such a significant moment was incredibly special. Another memorable event is the Hall of Fame, which honours our long-time patrons and the history of the venue.

What’s the nicest thing a customer has done for you?

Receiving Christmas cards from patrons is always nice. We get around 20 to 30 cards each year, and it’s touching to see people appreciate the safe space we provide. The best moments are when patrons thank us for stepping in and ensuring everyone’s safety in the rare event we experience issues or homophobia or transphobia.

What should patrons avoid doing when dealing with bar staff?

Whistling and clicking at staff is a big no-no! We’re lucky to have very few violent incidents here; most issues are minor disputes. Being polite and respectful to the bartenders goes a long way.

How important do you think LGBTQIA+ venues are to the community?

These venues are crucial. Even though we can party anywhere now, having dedicated queer spaces is vital. They provide a safe haven and a sense of community. I couldn’t imagine Brisbane without venues like the Sportsman Hotel.

What’s something people don’t realize about your job?

Most people see the entertainment side, but there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work, including licensing and compliance. Ensuring we meet all regulations to keep our license is a significant part of the job.

Additionally, managing the mental health of staff, who often give up their social lives to work here, is also important.

Follow The Sportsman Hotel @sportiesqld on Instagram and @sportiesBNE on Facebook.

Read next: