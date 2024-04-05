Get to know Big Gay Day performer TINY

Each month we ask local entertainers to spill the tea about themselves, their craft and the local scene. This month it’s regular performer on the Brisbane scene, including this year’s Big Gay Day, DJ, producer and singer TINY.

I first got into music…..

When I was six, I was taught chords on a guitar by a family friend. It wasn’t until I was 10 when I received lessons. In high school I was pretty big on writing poetry and won competitions for that so naturally I moved into writing songs and singing when I was 14.

My big break was…..

At the age of 17, I completed my first album and entered one of my songs into a national competition held by Universal Music and APRA called the Bali Song Summit. I won and was flown to Bali to write and collaborate with producers and artists from across the globe. This led to me becoming a top-line writer for other artists (helping them write lyrics and melodies).

I went to LA and did a lot of collaborations, however I left the industry shortly afterwards. I had lost my passion for music and my mindset was brainwashed into “you need to write a hit” rather than, “let’s write from a place of how we can connect to others.”

DJ career

I became a DJ because…

I had a lot of early success and people wanted to know me for what I could give them, but not wanting to know me as a friend.

So after a few months of being depressed, going through a breakup and living a life without music I realised my life didn’t have much meaning without it.

I decided to become a DJ so I could learn to produce during the week. I didn’t tell anyone about my previous success. I wanted to connect with people in the LGBTQIA community and I wanted people to know me for me. I didn’t expect DJing to take off as well as it did, but I guess that was because I fell in love with the process.

My best skill is….

Discipline and perseverance. There was no luck in my success. That was the result of putting in the work every day and still showing up for the love of music, even after experiencing a lot of heartbreak throughout the industry.

Best and worst experiences

The best gig I’ve done is….

Splendour In the Grass was very much a surreal moment. I felt like years of dedication, commitment and hard work that people don’t see behind closed doors had finally paid off.

The best audience I’ve had is…

When I played Snowbombing in Austria. The support and love for music that I felt in Europe is something entirely different to Australia.

Being a female DJ is…

Becoming a version of myself that I wish I had to look up to as a child so future generations can feel like they can do the same.

Being a female definitely drove me to work hard. I put more pressure on myself to learn as much as possible in all areas of music, not just as a DJ but also as a producer and artist so the proof of my actions was in the pudding itself and nobody could question it.

The worst experience I’ve had performing is…

Well, I’ve played a lot of gigs so I couldn’t say there’s just one. I’ve had the music stop on me whilst performing, I’ve had a glass thrown at my head (I dodged it) and I’ve completely cut the music in a club just to kick a man out who was harassing me and wouldn’t leave. Like every job, there are good days and bad days but it still beats working in an office!

The rudest thing you can say to me is…

“Your music is $#it can you change it.”

I’ve kicked people out of clubs for it as it’s not necessary. Because:

It’s another artist’s music Most people don’t understand when you play residency gigs you are playing what the venue wants to maintain their brand Don’t complain unless you’re willing to pay the DJ.

The scene

The scene for queer women is….

Biggest In Sydney. I’ve travelled the world and have experienced pride in Europe and the US. Newtown was where it was at when I was there. Safe to say I do miss it and everything was different back then before lockouts.

Unfortunately, there isn’t enough community (YET) on the Gold Coast to create a sustainable ongoing venue for the queer community due to tall poppy syndrome. I hope to see performers within the community eventually come together so it can benefit the collective.

The next big artist on the scene in Queensland is….

Siala is definitely coming up. Her flow and sounds as a rapper is something I felt drawn to. What she stands for, how she presents, I think she is someone that younger people within the LGBTQIA community can look up to.

We recently connected and I’m excited to see what the future holds for her. I just played for her at The Zoo with Haiku hands. It was a vibe.

Outside of DJing I….

I am “Into-resting” contrary to popular belief. I need a lot of downtime to recharge. I love making music, spending time with the people who are closest to me, working out and surfing.

Self-discovery

Something people may not know about me is…

I recently realised thanks to my girlfriend that I identify as Non-Binary (still as she) that language didn’t exist when I was growing up. I would have called it being androgynous. I always used to get asked if I was a boy or a girl and was mostly mistaken to be a boy.

When I was younger I struggled to come to terms with being a female and wanted to be a boy. As I’ve grown older I’ve embraced and felt the empowerment of what it means to be a woman and I am happy with dressing to how I feel energetically on the day.

Something surprising about DJs people don’t realise is…

It can be extremely isolating if you’re doing it full-time. You’re in a room full of people but you don’t get to have conversations. It takes a lot of balance, knowing your limits and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to have a career with longevity.

Regular DJs don’t make as much money as people think. It’s important to consider making and releasing your own music if your aim is to be in it for the long run.

Most DJs want to do it full-time but generally have a burnout rate of 3-9 months.

In 2024 I hope…

To head back overseas and release some new music. I haven’t had the chance to travel since before Covid and I’ve got a lot of upcoming musical projects that I have been working on.

You can follow TINY on Instagram @tny_bass

