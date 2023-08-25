Get ready for the Rainbow Families Halloween Disco in October!

LGBTIQA+ parenting charity group, Rainbow Families, have enjoyed a fantastic year of community celebrations and the excitement is set to escalate even more with their upcoming ghoulish, Halloween Disco.

“We kicked off our Halloween Disco as a way to bring our families together and now it’s one of the highlights of our calendar because it’s so much fun and not just for the kids!,” Rainbow Families EO Ashley Scott said, ahead of the event.

Back for the tenth year is the fabulous Kate Munroe. Kate is one of one of Australia’s preeminent house DJs, ruling dance floors both here and overseas, and even with a jam-packed schedule, she always makes a special effort to lock in the Rainbow Families event.

“As a parent myself, I’ve had an absolute ball supporting the Rainbow Families Halloween Disco over the last decade. It’s been a wonderful way for me to support our LGBTQ+ community and I love seeing parents and carers and their kids get up and have a dance in a space that is uniquely set up for them, where they can be completely comfortable and mix with other queer families.”

“Can’t wait to see everyone in October for another fantastic afternoon of music and some TikTok worthy dancing,” she said.

Thanks to sponsors Macquarie Bank, the event will be free for families and better than ever with face painters, a Ru Paul worthy drag performance, a jumping castle, bubble performers, and a snack bar with fairy floss, slushies and popcorn.

Come and join us Sunday, October 29 from 2pm to 5pm.

Go to www.rainbowfamilies.com.au/halloween_disco_2023 to RSVP and for more information.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.