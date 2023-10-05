Get ready for the 2023 ACON Red Ribbon Appeal!

World AIDS Day turns 25 in 2023 and continues to be ACON’s biggest and most iconic public campaign of the year.

This World AIDS Day, gather your colleagues, friends or family for a Red Ribbon fundraising event.

It could be a morning tea, dinner with friends, a bake sale, trivia night or by painting the office red!

The Red Ribbon Appeal website contains a range of resources and tools to help make your Red Ribbon events a success.

A range of merchandise is now available to order online, including Red Ribbon business boxes. People can also mark World AIDS Day virtually through ACON’s Virtual Red Ribbon Wall or by making donations directly online.

The Red Ribbon Appeal is an annual fundraising campaign from NSW’s leading HIV health organisation, ACON, to support community-led efforts on HIV prevention, education, care and support. It is held throughout November in the lead up to World AIDS Day on 1 December.

“The Red Ribbon Appeal is ACON’s most iconic and longest-running fundraising campaign. Every year, communities across NSW get behind the Red Ribbon Appeal to mark World AIDS Day,” said ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill.

“World AIDS Day provides LGBTQ+ and wider communities with opportunities to learn about HIV, reflect on how far treatment and prevention efforts have come, remember those lost to the virus and stand in solidarity with people living with HIV.

“We have come a long way in NSW but there is still a long way to go,” Parkhill added.

“Recent advances in HIV prevention and treatments mean we are getting closer to achieving the virtual elimination of HIV transmission – by encouraging everyone to test more, treat early and stay safe.

“Unfortunately, stigma persists, and some outdated attitudes haven’t changed. Stigma can have profound impacts on those living with HIV, and prevents people who are at risk from getting tested and seeking the health support they need.

“This is why the Red Ribbon Appeal is so important to our communities. Every contribution will help efforts to end HIV stigma, prevent new transmissions and support people living with HIV.”

Every year, a greater number of organisations and people across NSW get involved with the Red Ribbon Appeal by hosting events, activities or fundraisers in their local communities or at their workplaces.

“So again, we’re calling on everyone to join the Red Ribbon movement and make an impact among their friends, families and work colleagues,” Parkhill said.

“We are grateful for your incredible support. Together we can eliminate HIV stigma, end new HIV transmissions and support people living with HIV.”

ACON’s Red Ribbon Appeal runs throughout November. World AIDS Day is on Friday 1 December.

Ready to make an impact? Visit the Red Ribbon Appeal website here: www.redribbonappeal.org.au

