Get a sneak peek at the opening scene of Heartstopper Season 2

Netflix has released the first scene from Heartstopper’s second season.

Netflix shared the opening scene from Heartstopper’s second season at its global Tudum event.

The scene was introduced by Corinna Brown (Tara Jones) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson).

“We can’t wait for you to see season two, and just for you lucky lot at Tudum and for those streaming at home, we’ve got an exclusive look at the opening of episode one,” the duo said.

In addition to the opening scene, the preview also dropped the titles of all episodes in season two.

READ MORE: Netflix releases first images of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2

The first season of Heartstopper was a global sensation and was quickly renewed for an additional two seasons.

The synopsis of season two gives fans a hint at what to expect in the upcoming season.

“Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends,” the synopsis read.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Heartstopper season two is set to premiere on August 3.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.