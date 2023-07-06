Get a first look at the film adaption of Red, White, & Royal Blue

The bestselling queer novel Red, White, & Royal Blue is making its way to the big screen and fans have been given their first look at the film.

The novel, which was released in 2019, is an LGBTQIA+ romance that focuses on the relationship between British royal Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) United States first son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

The book became a viral hit on TikTok before landing on the New York Times Bestseller list and sealing a film deal.

According to the book’s publishers, the book asks the question, “what happens when America’s First Son falls in love with the Prince of Wales?”

“Alex Claremont-Diaz is handsome, charismatic, a genius – pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House ever since his mother first became President of the United States. There’s only one problem. When the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between Alex and Prince Henry, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse.”

In a bid to do some damage control, the pair agree to a truce. “But what begins as a fake, Instagrammable friendship grows deeper, and more dangerous, than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon they are hurtling into a secret romance that could derail the presidential campaign and upend two nations.”

‘A lot of love’ went in to film adaption

Author Casey McQuiston was inspired by the 2016 US presidential election and wanting to see themselves represented in the rom-com genre.

“I’m a huge rom-com fan, but I’m also like, How can I do this differently?,” McQuiston Glamour in 2019.

“I’m a queer person. So the first subversion was thinking, What if this is a queer kid and he has to deal with what that means for his position in the world?”

Lead actors Galitzine and Zakhar Perez both spoke to Glamour about the importance of doing the story justice for its passionate fanbase.

Zakhar Perez said he knew the movie “could be something special” as he read the book—a feeling that only amplified after seeing the script.

“The core of Alex [from the book] is still in the film,” he says. “He’s just so ambitious, loyal, charismatic, and smart.”

Galitzine added: “It’s a really heartwarming story. Not a lot of films like this are made, and I hope it’s important for the LGBTQ+ community because there needs to be more films like this.

“I hope it resonates with everyone. I’ve been really touched to hear how widespread the book became and affected many people from many different backgrounds. I hope our movie can do the same because a lot of love went into it.”

In anticipation of the film’s release on August 11, Amazon has released three teaser trailers.



