Gervais now also targeting terminally ill children

Ricky Gervais plunged to new depths with jokes about terminally ill children in his latest Netflix stand-up special Armageddon.

Gervais is under fire for calling terminally ill children “baldies” and “retarded” in a clip shared on social media.

The video starts with the comedian explaining his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“I’ve been doing a lot of video messages recently for terminally ill children.

“Only if they request it, obviously. I don’t burst into hospitals and go, ‘Wake up, baldy. Look at me twerking on TikTok’.”

Gervais said that if a kid requested him, he would “always say yes, and I always start the video the same way.”

“Why didn’t you wish to get better? What, you f*cking retarded as well?”

A line that received an awkward, mixed reaction from the audience.

“Some things are not funny, especially to the parents that are left behind,” commented former soccer player Ashley Cain. Cain lost his 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia Diamond in 2021 to leukaemia.

“You can get canceled in this world for so much, yet making a mockery of dying children is OK? I’m so mad at this!”

The disadvantaged and vulnerable are regular punchlines for Gervais’ jokes.

Last year, his Netflix special SuperNature received significant backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community for hurtful transphobic jokes. Just four minutes into the special he made fun of the trans-brathroom debate.

People were quick to condemn his words on Twitter.

One user wrote,“Ricky Gervais has a new stand-up show out on Netflix today. 5 minutes in and he’s making joked about trans women attacking and raping people in public bathrooms. To him, we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human.”

Read more:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.