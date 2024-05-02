Geraldton Queer Film Festival returns for fourth year

Geraldton Queer Film Festival is returning for its fourth year, bringing two nights of queer films to the coastal city.

Held at the Geraldton Regional Art Gallery, the festival kicks off with the opening night on Saturday, May 4.

Starting the evening with three short films, A Leap of Faith (Australia), Betty and Jean (UK), and The Last Take (US), attendees will then be treated to the acclaimed feature film Ciurè (Italy). Ciurè recently had its world premiere at the Perth Queer Film Festival.

The film follows Salvo, a young father who struggles between makeshift jobs and criminal affairs to support his son. When the spiral of violence turns against him, he runs into Ciurè, a transgender dancer who helps him, opening doors to a kaleidoscopic gay nightclub where she performs every night.

Then on Sunday, May 5, return to the gallery for a Matinee session from 4 pm.

With seven queer short films from around the world, the curated screening features a diverse range of stories including The Prince’s Dilemma (US), Ballad (Aus), Bulldog (Aus), Glitter (Argentina), Boxed In (France), Where the Birds Cry (Poland), and What We Do For Family (Aus).

Finally, the festival closing night commences at 6.30PM.

Two short films from France, Swannsong and Youssou and Malek start the evening off before the evening’s feature film Everything of Value.

When: May 4 and 5, 2024

Where: Geraldton Regional Art Gallery

Tickets: Available through Humanitix.