Geraldine Hickey to perform at Glenelg Winter Arts Festival

Image: Glenelg Winter Arts Festival (Helen Page)/Melborune Comedy Festival (Ian Laidlaw)

The Glenelg Winter Arts Festival returns to the shoreline of Glenelg this winter promising a thrilling lineup of events.

From July 5 to 21, Glenelg will come alive with a myriad of ticketed shows and inviting undercover spaces perfect for indulging in delicious food and drinks.

Whether you’re planning a night out with friends, the perfect date night, or seeking a family-friend adventure during the school holidays, Glenelg Winter Arts Festival promises an unforgettable outing.

The festival’s music program features an incredible lineup of artists- from the comedic brilliance of Geraldine Hickey and Wil Anderson to the mesmerising performances of Rouge and Dom Chambers.

 

Gluttony director Elena Kirschbaum said: “After last year’s overwhelming success, we are thrilled to bring back Glenelg Winter Arts Festival with a fresh lineup of acts and entertainment. Festival-goers can expect the same signature atmosphere that made last year’s event so special, with even more surprises and delights in store.

“This year promises to be bigger, better, and more unforgettable than ever before!”

“Glenelg is perfectly positioned to host a winter festival once again, with so much to enjoy – before and after seeing a show,” City of Holdfast Bay Mayor Amanda Wilson said.

“We cannot wait to welcome back crowds to the second edition of the Glenelg Winter Arts Festival which will again be Adelaide’s hottest event this July.”

For more information, head to the Glenelg Winter Arts Festival website.

