Georgie Stone has a message for trans youth in her new documentary

Australian transgender advocate and actress Georgie Stone has been filming a documentary for the last six years.

The 22-year-old is one of the most recognisable trans people in Australia. But she says the new project has given her “agency over my story, for the first time in my life.”

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone debuts at the Sydney Film Festival tonight (June 13). Then in September, the raw and honest documentary will stream globally on Netflix.

Georgie’s story spans 19 years. In home video footage in the film, a nine-year-old Georgie declares, “I’m a girl. Maybe not in the outside, but in the inside I feel like a girl.”

The Victorian was the youngest child in Australia to receive puberty blocker medication at the age of 10.

In 2013, Georgie and mother Rebekah Robertson fought for – and won – a landmark Family Court decision. That ruling permitted trans children to begin “stage one” treatment – puberty blockers – without needing the court’s permission.

“It was important because the court process was harrowing and damaging,” Georgie recalled to ABC Radio.

“It took a lot of time and resources and in that time, things can change. Puberty blockers are a timely thing. I needed that treatment before puberty, if not it would’ve been quite damaging to my mental health.

“Having to go to court slows down that process, and we almost missed the boat. It was very scary and damaging.

“I’d already gone through court so [the ruling] didn’t change anything for me. But it changed things for the kids after me.

“To know they didn’t have to go through that was absolutely incredible.”

The new documentary shows Georgie’s “journey from a kid who felt so isolated and alone, to a young woman who’s finally asserting control over her life.”

“I want to show people the importance of a supportive family, and what that can do for a trans person,” she said.

Georgie said her parents always encouraged her “to dream and think big”. She said for a trans child, a supportive family is “everything”.

“I don’t think I’d be alive if it wasn’t for my family. It’s that important,” she said.

“Most kids don’t get that support and that really needs to change.”

Now 22 years old, Georgie Stone has played trans character Mackenzie Hargreaves on Neighbours since 2019. The trans character was a first for the long-running soap.

“Growing up, I couldn’t see anyone like me on screen or in the media,” she said.

“I hope young people can look at my work and get excited about their future.”

Georgie Stone: ‘Seeing a trans person thriving is undeniable’

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last week, before screenings in Sydney this week.

Gayby Baby filmmaker Maya Newell is the director of the half hour film.

Newell said she was excited for people to see Georgie’s “powerful story of strength and love, especially after the election results which show a clear embrace of diversity and care.”

“I know that people are going to learn so much from Georgie and her family as I have,” she said.

“I’m excited about the conversations we’ll be able to lead, celebrating transgender people in all their brilliance and diversity across the world.”

During the federal election, Georgie Stone said the “hurtful” debate around trans people was “disappointing but not surprising”.

“There was so much discourse around trans lives and trans people, but trans people weren’t allowed to be a part of it,” she told ABC Radio.

“So much was said about us, but without us actually being a part of the conversation. That’s when misinformation and hate can take over, and that’s what happened.

“When we start lifting up trans voices, we’ll see the conversation shift.

“When you actually see a trans young person thriving, being themselves, being successful, that’s undeniable. You can’t argue against that.”

The 22-year-old said she wants The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone to show the trans experience as “not black-and-white, but nuanced and multi-faceted.”

“Most of all, I want other trans people to see that they have a future,” she said.

“You can be ambitious and dream big. We deserve to have a wonderful life.”

