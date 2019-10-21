Georgie Stone gets full-time gig on Neighbours in 2020

Georgie Stone will become a series regular on Australian soap Neighbours after finishing a short guest role this year.

The teenager played transgender character Mackenzie Hargreaves, in a first for the show. Now the show’s producers have signed the actor on as a series regular.

Georgie worked with closely with writers and producers to create the storyline for her character, drawing on Georgie’s own personal experiences transitioning at a young age.

The character will head back to Ramsay Street full-time for the show’s 2020 season.

“I am so excited to be joining Neighbours full-time,” Georgie said.

“I love the character of Mackenzie so much and to have the opportunity to go back and continue her story is a dream come true.

“I can’t wait to see what’s in store for her!”

Executive producer Jason Herbison added, “I think with most people who are marginalised in society, everyone just wants to be visible and treated the same as everyone else.

“And that’s what you will see with Mackenzie.

“I look forward to the day when the fact that she is transgender doesn’t even warrant the batting of an eyelid.

“That day will come very soon in Erinsborough, and that alone is very powerful for anyone going through the experience in real life.”

Mackenzie will also appear in the five-episode Neighbours spinoff Erinsborough High. The series will begin in November.

Exciting news! Georgie Stone will be joining the cast as a series regular in 2020! #WatchThisSpace #Neighbours @georgiestone16 pic.twitter.com/ERtoQFWB4I — Neighbours (@neighbours) October 19, 2019

Georgie Stone slams Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s trans comments

Earlier this month, Georgie Stone was appointed new ambassador for mental health organisation headspace.

Speaking about the role, Georgie took Prime Minister Scott Morrison to task for his commentary on transgender issues.

Georgie said the Prime Minister’s “really disappointing” comments are affecting his government’s efforts to reduce Australia’s suicide rate.

She said all adults must change their tone so young people in distress would feel safe enough to ask for help.

“What needs to be done is creating an environment where young people feel supported in reaching out,” she said.

“So they can talk to someone about what they’re feeling and not get rejected because of it.”

