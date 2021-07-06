Violent far-right mob forces cancellation of pride parade

LGBTIQ activists in the country of Georgia have had to cancel a planned pride march event after a violent far-right mob ransacked their offices.

The violent thugs also attacked journalists, activists and police ahead of the planned march through the conservative country’s capital city Tbilisi.

Advertisements

Tbilisi Pride said they had cancelled their “March for Dignity” event over the risks to participants’ safety.

“We cannot risk human lives and take to the streets, which are full of violent attackers,” organisers announced, confirming the march was cancelled.

Ahead of the march, protesters climbed a building and ransacked the group’s office.

The thugs broke windows and destroyed equipment, and tore down the group’s rainbow flags and banners. The mob also burned the rainbow flags in the street.

Tbilisi Pride slammed local authorities for “not only failing to secure the safety of the queer community and our supporters, but actively hampering us from exercising the right of assembly”.

“The actions of the government have clearly shown that they don’t want to perform its direct duty,” the group said.

“The inaction of the executive power has put the health and lives of Georgian citizens in real danger.”

Alarming images from #Georgia! Extremist hooligans threaten today’s #LGBT #pride in Tblisi. @vvd calls on the authorities to protect participants and journalists! European leaders need to put pressure on Georgia to immediately safeguard freedom and equal rights. @TbilisiPride🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/lqKbGPKn9F — Ruben Brekelmans (@rubenbrekelmans) July 5, 2021

❗️This is how our office looks like after todays attack. @GovernmentGeo and @MIAofGeorgia failed to protect people and didn’t stop aggressive groups to destroy our property..#TbilisiPride21 #Georgia #Pride pic.twitter.com/mLADg7BMgP — Giorgi Tabagari (@Tabagari) July 5, 2021

Georgia’s Prime Minister blames event itself and political opponents

Organisers criticised Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili for appearing to blame the violence on the event itself and political opponents.

Garibashvili reportedly claimed the “majority” of Georgians opposed the march. He warned the “unreasonable” event risked creating “civil confrontation”.

He also accused an opposing political party of organising the march to sow “unrest” in the country.

Advertisements

Tbilisi Pride’s director Giorgi Tabagari said the prime minister’s claims were “unbelievable”.

“Shameful statement and highly irresponsible of PM, it only worsens the already tense situation,” he tweeted.

Authorities slammed for ‘encouraging the violence’

Georgia’s interior ministry earlier urged Tbilisi Pride to cancel “due to the scale of counter-demonstrations planned by opposing groups”.

An Amnesty International spokesperson slammed the authorities for “encouraging violence” in their response.

The Georgian authorities are responsible for failing to ensure [marchers’] safety and their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” Amnesty’s Denis Krivosheev said.

“The authorities have the nerve to put the responsibility for these homophobic attacks on Pride organizers, by urging them to cancel the event rather than offering protection.

“They should publicly condemn attacks against LGBTI people and Pride organizers.

“[Make it] clear that such violence is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.