George Santos: the ‘gay’ Talented Mr Ripley congressman

George Santos, the ‘openly gay’ Republican who supported Florida’s Don’t Say Gay legislation, maybe the biggest fabulist yet in the US Congress, the Talented Mr Ripley of American politics,

George Santos won New York’s 3rd congressional district covering part of northern Long Island and northeast Queens in November. Santos campaigned as the openly gay son of immigrants who worked his way up from a public college to a Goldman Sachs career. He claimed his Ukrainian Jewish grandparents escaped the Nazi holocaust, and that his mother, “the first female executive at a major financial institution”, survived the 9/11 bombing of the World Trade Centre. He also told electors that he “lost four employees’ in the 2016 Pulse mass murder.

Problem is, most, if not all, of his biography, is bullshit.

George Santos is one of the greatest fabulists ever to stand for public office, the Talented Mr Ripley of American politics. More sensationally full of it than even Madison Cawthorne or Donald Trump.

First up, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, two companies he claimed to work for, never heard of him. Then, genealogical research revealed his forebears migrated from Belgium to Brasil four generations ago, well before the Nazi Holocaust.

Oh! And they weren’t Jewish.

Mum never worked at the World Trade Centre, nor for a major financial institution. Not can anyone find a link between victims of the Pulse massacre and George Santos.

He might not even be gay

So the gay Jewish New York congressman is actually a heterosexual non-jewish New Jersey guy? — David Pakman (@dpakman) December 23, 2022

In October, Santos responded to criticism of his support of Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill by boasting of his openness as a gay man.

“I am openly gay, have never had an issue with my sexual identity in the past decade, and I can tell you and assure you, I will always be an advocate for LGBTQ folks.”

But for most of that past decade, Santos was in a heterosexual marriage. His campaign bio mentions his husband and four dogs — we’ll come back to them — but not the wife. He divorced his wife of seven years in 2019, just before mounting his first congressional campaign.

Santos now claims to live with his pharmacist husband Matt and four dogs. But no one can find any record of his marriage to Matt. Nor is the man he claims as his husband a pharmacist or qualified to be one.

Now, there are reports that even the dogs are inventions.

Only in America.

