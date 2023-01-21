George Santos not a drag queen: just drag queen-ish

George Santos, the astonishing gay Republican fabulist currently ensconced in the US Congress ‘categorically’ denies he ever performed as a drag queen. But there’s plenty of evidence he was, to adopt his own curious turn of phrase, at least, drag queen-ish.

Santos now enjoys notoriety as perhaps the greatest liar in US politics. That’s saying something in the age of Trump.

Ritchie Torres, Democratic congressman for New York, summed up the lies exposed at the beginning of this extraordinary saga.

“George Santos pretended to be a gay Afro-Latino Ukrainian Brazilian Catholic Jew whose mother died on 9/11, whose ancestors survived the Holocaust, whose employees died in the Pulse club mass shooting, and whose net worth rose by millions overnight.”

At the time doubt existed over the Republican’s claim to be gay because of his not-too-long-ended heterosexual marriage. However, of all the things that we’d like to be false, it appears that is true. Ugh!

Under intense media scrutiny, further accusations of dishonesty emerged. In Brazil, police want to speak with Santos about fraud charges. In the US, he allegedly raised over $3000 on GoFundMe to treat a homeless veteran’s sick dog — and kept the money. The dog died. A former teenage boyfriend emerged to allege Santos sponged off him and stole his phone.

Even Santos’s name appears a lie with him going by Anthony Devolder for much of his life, among other aliases.

The Republican Party seemed happy to swallow most of the bullshit, and Santos didn’t bother denying any of the numerous allegations. Until now.

Drag Queen-ish

After Brazilian drag queens sent reporters photos of George Santos in drag, he issued a vehement denial.

“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false.”

Of course, Santos represents a homophobic and transphobic political party. He seems happy to consort with hateful RWNJs whose ‘groomer’ rhetoric inspires violence against drag performers and others. Maybe, that’s why this particular allegation prompted a denial.

But unfortunately for George or Anthony or whatever his name is, someone then discovered a Wikipedia page authored by him years ago boasting of his drag career.

So perhaps we should assume that, like he is Jew-ish, not Jewish, he is drag queen-ish, not a drag queen.

One thing’s for sure. He wears more foundation and contour now than he ever wore in drag.

The devil works hard but Rio drag queens worked harder finding this video of George Santos in drag pic.twitter.com/dDHMUxW7S5 — Wesley Bonner (@wesleybonner) January 20, 2023

