Politics

George Santos not a drag queen: just drag queen-ish

Destiny Rogers
george santos drag queen-ish

George Santos, the astonishing gay Republican fabulist currently ensconced in the US Congress ‘categorically’ denies he ever performed as a drag queen. But there’s plenty of evidence he was, to adopt his own curious turn of phrase, at least, drag queen-ish.

Santos now enjoys notoriety as perhaps the greatest liar in US politics. That’s saying something in the age of Trump.

Ritchie Torres, Democratic congressman for New York, summed up the lies exposed at the beginning of this extraordinary saga.

“George Santos pretended to be a gay Afro-Latino Ukrainian Brazilian Catholic Jew whose mother died on 9/11, whose ancestors survived the Holocaust, whose employees died in the Pulse club mass shooting, and whose net worth rose by millions overnight.”

At the time doubt existed over the Republican’s claim to be gay because of his not-too-long-ended heterosexual marriage. However, of all the things that we’d like to be false, it appears that is true. Ugh!

Under intense media scrutiny, further accusations of dishonesty emerged. In Brazil, police want to speak with Santos about fraud charges. In the US, he allegedly raised over $3000 on GoFundMe to treat a homeless veteran’s sick dog — and kept the money. The dog died. A former teenage boyfriend emerged to allege Santos sponged off him and stole his phone.

Even Santos’s name appears a lie with him going by Anthony Devolder for much of his life, among other aliases.

The Republican Party seemed happy to swallow most of the bullshit, and Santos didn’t bother denying any of the numerous allegations. Until now.

Drag Queen-ish

After Brazilian drag queens sent reporters photos of George Santos in drag, he issued a vehement denial.

“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false.”

Of course, Santos represents a homophobic and transphobic political party. He seems happy to consort with hateful RWNJs whose ‘groomer’ rhetoric inspires violence against drag performers and others. Maybe, that’s why this particular allegation prompted a denial.

But unfortunately for George or Anthony or whatever his name is, someone then discovered a Wikipedia page authored by him years ago boasting of his drag career.

So perhaps we should assume that, like he is Jew-ish, not Jewish, he is drag queen-ish, not a drag queen.

One thing’s for sure. He wears more foundation and contour now than he ever wore in drag.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Drag queen Miss Ellaneous served the first drag show at federal parliament
Miss Ellaneous served the first ever drag show at federal parliament
FabALICE festival brings fun and rainbow pride to Alice Springs in March
NT’s FabALICE Festival is returning to the Red Centre soon
BridgeClimb Sydney hosting rainbow Pride Climbs to the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge during Sydney WorldPride
BridgeClimb Sydney launches the Pride Climb ahead of WorldPride 2023
Sportsman Hotel Drag Hall of Fame inductees Lucy Lockjaw and Tamara Tonite to perform in Brisbane
Two local legends to join Sportsman Hotel’s Drag Hall of Fame
Noah de Losa graduated from University of Melbourne dressed in drag
This medical student graduated in drag and the photos are fierce
RuPaul hosting RuPaul's Drag Race and fan favourite Shangela
Shangela reacts to RuPaul saying she should’ve won Drag Race