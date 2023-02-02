NSW

George Pell Go to Hell chants echo in St Mary’s Cathedral

Destiny Rogers
On a particularly hot Sydney morning, chants of ‘George Pell Go to Hell’ echoed through the Pontifical Requiem Mass for the cardinal in St Mary’s Cathedral.

Update: Police arrested one man for breaching the peace during the Pell protest. He claimed he was ‘just walking on the footpath’ alongside the protestors.

The cops also arrested another man carrying a rainbow umbrella outside the cathedral. And they confiscated a banner that read ‘Pell Burn in Hell’ from across the road after complaints from people in the Cathedral courtyard.

Former Prime Ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott, NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham, and federal opposition leader Peter Dutton all attended the event. Mourners entering St Mary’s Cathedral praised Pell to waiting media, one claiming ‘everyone knows he was innocent’. Another described the cardinal as ”crucified’.

But no mention of the adverse findings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. David Marr summed up the commission’s findings in 2020.

“Pell claimed he never knew, he was too distracted, he was kept out of the loop, it was a different age back then, he didn’t have the authority he needed and he was deceived by officials, even bishops, while – Pell was forced to admit – priests and brothers in Ballarat and Melbourne were abusing children.”

The Requiem Mass went ahead after security staff hired by St Mary’s Cathedral removed ribbons tied to the fence in memory of victims of clerical sexual abuse. Despite yesterday’s agreement to allow ribbons of one section of the fence, the staff removed the  colourful symbols of protest with box cutters last night.

