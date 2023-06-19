Entertainment

George Michael’s teen pop era revisited in Wham! Netflix doco

Jordan Hirst
Wham! publicity photo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgley from Netflix documentary
Image: Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new music documentary film Wham!

The film will follow then-teenagers George Michael and Andrew Ridgley’s four-year journey from schoolmates to global pop stars.

“In 1982, Wham! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 George and Andrew played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that,” the Netflix synopsis reads.

“Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first Western pop act to play in China.

“It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them.”

The ’80s pop duo dominated the charts with songs including Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and Last Christmas.

“Success was so much more than I had ever dreamed of,” George Michael, who died in 2016, says in a clip.

“And with your best mate — it was just absolutely magical.”

Read next: George Michael’s estate shuts down those biopic rumours

The Netflix documentary, directed by Chris Smith (Fyre, Tiger King), features material from both singer’s archives, including unseen footage and interviews.

Andrew Ridgley endorsed the documentary film in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“The documentary is a genuinely authentic representation of Wham!’s ascent to worldwide success and a place in the hearts of many,” he said.

“And I have no doubt that George would recognize [it] as being as close to our experience of that wonderful chapter in our lives, as any account might be.”

“[Director Chris Smith] has come as close as anyone might to making tangible that which is the essence of Wham! and has done so with veracity and affection.”

Wham! hits Netflix on July 5.

Read next: George Michael’s ex recalls aftermath of cruising arrest and outing 25 years ago

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor in Doctor Who
Actor Ncuti Gatwa addresses fan speculation about his sexuality
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under runner-up Kween Kong stands near a large Logie award
Kween Kong gets Logie nomination for Drag Race Down Under
Troye Sivan's album art for new single Rush, described as a popper anthem
Fans react to Troye Sivan’s new ‘popper anthem’ Rush
Lady Gaga at the Chromatica Ball in 2022
Lady Gaga confirms a Chromatica Ball film is in the works
Kylie Minogue and Cher
Kylie Minogue matches Cher in wild chart record with Padam Padam
The Last of Us screenshot showing Bill and Frank embracing
Nick Offerman was surprised by huge reaction to The Last of Us