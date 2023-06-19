George Michael’s teen pop era revisited in Wham! Netflix doco

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new music documentary film Wham!

The film will follow then-teenagers George Michael and Andrew Ridgley’s four-year journey from schoolmates to global pop stars.

“In 1982, Wham! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 George and Andrew played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that,” the Netflix synopsis reads.

“Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first Western pop act to play in China.

“It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them.”

The ’80s pop duo dominated the charts with songs including Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I’m Your Man and Last Christmas.

“Success was so much more than I had ever dreamed of,” George Michael, who died in 2016, says in a clip.

“And with your best mate — it was just absolutely magical.”

The Netflix documentary, directed by Chris Smith (Fyre, Tiger King), features material from both singer’s archives, including unseen footage and interviews.

Andrew Ridgley endorsed the documentary film in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“The documentary is a genuinely authentic representation of Wham!’s ascent to worldwide success and a place in the hearts of many,” he said.

“And I have no doubt that George would recognize [it] as being as close to our experience of that wonderful chapter in our lives, as any account might be.”

“[Director Chris Smith] has come as close as anyone might to making tangible that which is the essence of Wham! and has done so with veracity and affection.”

Wham! hits Netflix on July 5.

