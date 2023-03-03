George Michael’s ex recalls ‘fateful day’ of 1998 arrest and outing

George Michael’s ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss has opened up about the singer’s cruising arrest in April 1998 that publicly outed him as gay.

Twenty-five years ago, the pop superstar sparked a media frenzy after his arrest by an undercover police officer for “engaging in a lewd act” while cruising in a Los Angeles public toilet.

A new documentary in the UK George Michael: Outed reflects on how “a potentially career-crushing event became a defining moment for gay liberation.”

Speaking to Radio Times, George’s longtime partner Kenny Goss recalled the “fateful day” and the ensuing headlines about George’s sexuality.

He recalled helicopters circling above their house while he was “just trying to understand the situation and reassure George that everything would be okay”.

“He was stressed out, he took to his bed,” Kenny recalled. “Then the next morning, we got up, and I told him, ‘Yep, still a few helicopters up there’.”

Kenny, who’d been dating George since 1996, said while the singer initially “didn’t know what to do or what was going to happen”, the singer refused to hide and went public a day and a half later.

“He had his plan of action. He wanted people to see him and that he was in good shape,” Kenny recalled.

“Suddenly, he said, ‘We’re going out to dinner.’”

George Michael responds with ‘Outside’

George Michael was ultimately fined and ordered to undertake 80 hours of community service over the incident.

Kenny said that for the rest of the relationship, he couldn’t help but worry about the former Wham! frontman.

“From the moment he was arrested, when he wasn’t with me, there was always a little bit of me, thinking, ‘Is he going to be okay?’” he said.

“I was always worried about what might happen, that he might get into trouble again.”

Later the same year, George Michael famously and defiantly responded to the scandal with his music video for Outside.

The campy disco clip features George Michael in a police uniform and a toilet that transforms into a nightclub.

Two male officers shown arresting couples having sex outside are then shown kissing each other.

In interviews at the time, George Michael also made a point that he refused to be shamed for his sexuality.

“I’m a very proud man. I want people to know that I have not been exposed as a gay man,” he told CNN in 1998.

“I feel stupid and I feel reckless and weak for having allowed my sexuality to be exposed this way. But I don’t feel any shame whatsoever. And neither do I think I should.”

George Michael’s legacy

Kenny Goss was with Michael until 2009. He recalled that the singer was a “tortured soul” in his later years.

“When I talked to him in later years, I always closed by saying, ‘We all love you, remember that. You have a lot of people [who] love you’,” he said.

George Michael died of heart disease on Christmas Day 2016. It was only after his death that his extensive, private history of charity work and philanthropy emerged.

“I think about him all the time. I try to do a better job for him. Because of his generosity, what George taught me, I became a better person at understanding how you should help other people,” Kenny Goss said.

“Not long before he died, he asked me, ‘What’s going to be remembered about me?’ But he kind of answered the question for me, ‘I hope it’s my songwriting.’

“But I think he’ll also be remembered as a kind man who made a difference.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.