George Michael’s ex banned from sister’s funeral

Family members have banned George Michael’s ex Fadi Fawaz from attending sister Melanie’s funeral according to The Sun. Although Fadi sent condolences after Melanie Panayiotou’s death, the family do not feel ready to forgive.

Fadi lived with George Michael from 2012 until Christmas Day 2016 when he found the singer dead. He then squatted in George’s £5 million pound mansion, despite legal letters instructing him to leave.

George Michael’s will left Fadi nothing with his two sisters inheriting the bulk of the estate. Fadi initiated ongoing legal action for a share of the £98 million estate.

After his arrest in July for suspected criminal damage to the mansion, the estate secured his eviction. A source told The Sun, “Fadi did nothing but elevate the stress and sadness following George’s death. Melanie was particularly upset by his actions.

“It made the family’s decision to snub him a simple one. They want to mourn her without distraction.”

Melanie Panayiotou’s sister Yioda found her dead on Christmas Day, exactly three years after the death of her brother.

Former Brisbane boy and George Michael’s ex Fadi Fawaz met the pop star when working in London as a hairdresser, model, and porn actor. Prior to that, he worked in first Brisbane and then Sydney as a model and hairdresser.

He appeared on the cover of QNews Magazine in March 2003. He told QNews at the time his ultimate holiday destination was Paris and his favourite partner would be honest, caring and loving.

When asked about his favourite movie, the sometimes male model told us, “I haven’t been in it yet.”

