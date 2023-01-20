George Michael’s estate shut down those rumours of a biopic

George Michael’s estate has shut down those rumours flying around about a big-budget biopic of the gay superstar.

The Daily Mail alleged this week a big-budget “warts and all” biopic was in the “final stages of development” with The White Lotus hunk Theo James tipped to star as the British music superstar.

The Mail claimed the project was endorsed by the estate of George Michael “after the success of biopics about Elton John and Queen’s Freddie Mercury”.

But the singer’s estate said there was “no truth whatsoever” to that in a statement.

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” George Michael Entertainment said.

“On behalf of George’s family and GME we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story.

“We know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

Theo James would love to play George Michael

Days earlier, Theo appeared on US talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked his thoughts by a viewer who told Theo he’d be “perfect” for the role.

He replied, “Oh yeah, I’d love that. He’s an icon.

“And he’s a bit Greek and I’m a bit Greek, put that Greek together and you get falafel.”

like, I don’t wanna brag or anything (j/k, I do ☺️) but I was the one who asked Theo this question pic.twitter.com/wns5ZlzsrM — audrey ficus🪴 (@FicusAudrey2) January 15, 2023

In megahit biopics Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, Taron Egerton played Elton John and Rami Malek played Freddie Mercury.

Meanwhile, Adam Lambert was very unimpressed to see Theo James’ name put forward this week.

“Yay another straight man playing a gay icon,” Adam wrote on Instagram, with an eye roll emoji.

George Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016.

A documentary he was working on before his death, George Michael: Freedom, was released in 2017. The film was re-released last year with new footage as George Michael: Freedom Uncut.

