George Michael’s Aussie ex Fadi Fawaz arrested in London

Police have arrested George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz in London after allegedly causing “extensive damage” to the late singer’s mansion.

Fadi Fawaz, who grew up in Queensland, was arrested on aggravated criminal damage allegations, The Sun newspaper reported.

Neighbours first called police after seeing Fawaz standing on the roof of the $AU9 million property.

Fawaz has lived in the mansion since the singer’s death in 2016 and has refused George’s family’s requests for him to leave.

Now police allege Fawaz has caused “extensive” damage the property.

A neighbour told The Sun, “I’ve never seen anything like it. Every fixture and fitting, every door and window, everything George left in there. It’s all completely destroyed.

“The toilets and sinks have been smashed. There’s major damage to the walls and even the ceilings.”

Firefighters were required to clean up water leaking out the front door.

George Michael's former lover Fadi Fawaz is arrested just days after 'smashing windows at the singer's mansion' https://t.co/yGc8Z9oAue — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 24, 2019

“This can’t have happened in just one night. He must have been systematically smashing the place up for a long time,” the neighbour said.

“It’s such a shame because George loved that place and it [was] so beautiful.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police were called on Tuesday, 23 July at around 7pm to a report of a man seen on the roof of an address.

“Officers attended and the man was no longer on the roof but inside the address, which had extensive damage.

“He is in custody at a north London police station.”

George Michael and Fadi Fawaz met in 2011

George Michael died on Christmas Day 2016 at age 53. Fadi Fawaz discovered the singer’s body in bed at one of the star’s homes.

The coroner ruled the singer died of natural causes due to a combination of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

In June, it was reported George snubbed Fawaz in his will and left him no part of his fortune.

Instead, George Michael’s sisters Yioda and Melanie were the main beneficiaries of the singer’s estate, worth $AU178 million.

George and Australian hairdresser Fadi met in 2011 and were reportedly on/off lovers until the singer’s death in 2016.

Last month, we revealed Fadi Fawaz was a QNews cover star in March 2003.

