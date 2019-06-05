George Michael ‘left nothing to his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz in his will’

George Michael has snubbed his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz in his will and left the Australian no part of his multi-million dollar fortune, it’s been reported.

Court documents revealed on May 30 that George had a fortune of £98 million ($AU178 million) when he died, The Sun reported.

According to the will, George Michael’s sisters Yioda and Melanie are the main beneficiaries of the singer’s estate.

They will share all the major assets and his two London homes. George left his horseracing stud farm to his dad Kyriacos.

“George was devoted to his dad and sisters, they were always going to be looked after,” a source told The Sun.

But the Wham! frontman reportedly left nothing in the will to exes Fadi Fawaz or Kenny Goss.

George and Kenny were together for 13 years before splitting up in 2009. The pair reconciled before George’s death.

George and Australian hairdresser Fadi met in 2011 and were reportedly on/off lovers until the singer’s death in 2016.

Fadi is still living at the $5 million London home he shared with George. Last month, the singer’s family told The Sun he had ignored repeated requests to leave.

George Michael died in 2016 of natural causes

Other beneficiaries George Michael named in his will are his longtime publicist Connie Filippello, producer David Austin, cousin Alex Georgiou, former personal assistant Michelle May, and model friend Kay Beckenham.

George died on Christmas Day in 2016 at age 53. Fadi discovered George’s body in bed at his home in Oxfordshire.

The coroner ruled the singer died of natural causes due to a combination of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

