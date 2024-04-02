George Christensen is back and he’s already targeting drag

Ultra-conservative former MP George Christensen has made a political comeback in Mackay, winning a seat on the local council.

The former Nationals MP – and later One Nation member – was elected to the federal parliament in 2010. In the years that followed, he campaigned hard against the Safe Schools program – falsely likening it to “child grooming” – and same-sex marriage, famously abstaining from the final vote on the bill after his electorate said yes.

More recently during the pandemic, Christensen’s comments against vaccination got so off the rails even then-PM Scott Morrison rebuked him.

Later this week, George Christensen will be sworn into his new gig at the Mackay Regional Council.

He told Facebook followers his council election win gave him a mandate to “stand firm against the infiltration of ‘woke’ culture within our local government” and “the creeping imposition of ideologies that do not serve our community’s core values.”

Christensen told far-right outlet Rebel News ahead of the poll, “I don’t want Indigenous Voices on Mackay council.

“I don’t want to be crafting motions on the Israel-Palestine issue. I don’t want to do any of that rubbish.”

George Christensen slams drag performers, libraries

George Christensen demanded council focus on “basic services” only, but said he would somehow find the time to target “a lot of problems” in the “culture war space”.

He isn’t a fan of drag, criticising a family-friendly circus show featuring drag artists at Mackay’s convention centre later in the year.

“What is local government doing, putting that sort of stuff on?” he said.

“Fine if you want to go and see a drag queen, go to an adult club. But not for kids as young as four.”

In reality, the circus show Brats Carnival is a “high-energy, super fun afternoon show for all ages”. It’s produced by the popular Queensland arts collective Briefs Factory.

Meanwhile, George Christensen also vowed to investigate council libraries, accusing them of distributing “sexualised material” to children.

“I’ve had people come to me showing me books the local library is populated with for kids that are completely and utterly inappropriate,” he said.

George Christensen served as a councillor in Mackay in 2004 before he entered federal politics in 2010.

He later jumped ship from the Nationals to One Nation, claiming the Coalition just wasn’t conservative enough for him.

