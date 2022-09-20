Gentleman Jack fans crowdfund billboard in Times Square

Gentleman Jack fans are taking their campaign to new heights, after the recent cancellation of the period drama Gentleman Jack follows Anne Lister- a Yorkshire landowner and industrialist- referred to as the “first modern lesbian” due to her diaries, written in secret code, that documented her relationships with women.

The show resonated with audiences across the globe, with Gentleman Jack credited with helping a number of women to live authentically.

The BBC documentary, Gentleman Jack Changed My Life, followed six women who attributed the television show to accepting their sexuality and changing their lives. However, after the conclusion of season two, HBO said it would not be moving forward with the series. Gentleman Jack takes Times Square The Save Gentleman Jack Campaign hopes to see the show renewed by another network, and Anne Lister’s story continued. To spread the message, fans have crowdfunded a billboard in Times Square on September 22- to mark the 182nd anniversary of Anne Lister’s death.

“The gigantic display will not only serve to mark the anniversary of her death 182 years ago, but will also act as a vital and pivotal moment for the #SaveGentlemanJack campaign,” the website reads.

“It is clear that Gentleman Jack and Anne Lister now go hand in hand. Like the Ann(e)s, there cannot be one without the other. 182 years may have passed since Anne Lister’s untimely death, but it has taken only 3 short years for the world to truly know about it.”

Fans have been encouraged to visit Times Square and “Wear top hats, dance together, do a power walk, kiss your wife and of course, check your pocket-watch”.

#SaveGentlemanJack campaign born from passionate fan base

Save Gentleman Jack social media strategist Karen Whaley said she was astounded by the group’s passion. “The dedication and passion fans have in wanting to see the story of Gentleman Jack continue is astounding,” she said. “Our team has sought to harness that energy by developing a website that will actively engage all corners of the Ann(e)dom.” “We’ve been given an incredible show written by the incomparable Sally Wainwright, inspired by the diary of Anne Lister and the lives of actual women; so there’s a lot to draw from.”

To follow the campaign, visit bringbackgentlemanjack.com