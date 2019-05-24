Gentleman Jack, amazing true story of Anne Lister

Gentleman Jack starring Suranne Jones, tells the true story of a lifetime of lesbian relationships. The story comes straight from the pages of the secret diary of 19th century intellectual and industrialist Anne Lister.
The cast: WOW!
The acting: WOW!
The period settings: WOW!
The production values: WOW!
WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE?
Gentleman Jack is written by Sally Wainwright. Ms Wainwright makes a habit of authoring shows portraying independent women. They include Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Scott & Bailey.
This series is set in Shipton and Halifax in 1832 at the beginning of the industrial revolution. It chronicles lesbian relationships at a time most people were unaware such things existed.
Anne Lister lived openly as a lesbian in 19th century Britain. She documented her life in extensive diaries amounting to 5 million words in all. Anne wrote many of those words in code.
She coded the words to protect her sensational story from prying eyes. Wainwright used the diaries as her source and based every part of the television series on historical fact.
QN Magazine verdict on Gentleman Jack
Look! Undoubtedly, this is a fantastic story for everyone, rollicking, sexy, triumphal (so far, anyway). Also, of course, it’s true. Don’t miss it or you really will find yourself excluded from polite conversation for months to come… everyone will be talking about it.
It’s that good.
