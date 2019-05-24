Gentleman Jack, amazing true story of Anne Lister

Gentleman Jack starring Suranne Jones, tells the true story of a lifetime of lesbian relationships. The story comes straight from the pages of the secret diary of 19th century intellectual and industrialist Anne Lister.

The cast: WOW!

The acting: WOW!

The period settings: WOW!

The production values: WOW!

WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE?

Gentleman Jack is written by Sally Wainwright. Ms Wainwright makes a habit of authoring shows portraying independent women. They include Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Scott & Bailey.

This series is set in Shipton and Halifax in 1832 at the beginning of the industrial revolution. It chronicles lesbian relationships at a time most people were unaware such things existed.

Anne Lister lived openly as a lesbian in 19th century Britain. She documented her life in extensive diaries amounting to 5 million words in all. Anne wrote many of those words in code.

She coded the words to protect her sensational story from prying eyes. Wainwright used the diaries as her source and based every part of the television series on historical fact.

In the first episode Ann Lister (Fred to her mates) falls in love with beautiful heiress Ann Walker played by the accomplished Sophie Rundle.

In the story, as in real life, Ann Lister was a reasonably wealthy landowner. Outrageously, for the time, she decided to mine the substantial coal deposits on her land and became one of Britain's first female industrialists.

Author Sally Wainwright expressed her exuberance with the production, and everyone involved.

"It's so exciting that so many people have had such a positive response to Suranne's exuberant performance as the brilliant, life-affirming Anne Lister and to Sophie Rundle's beautiful performance as her courageous partner, Ann Walker.'

Recently, BBC and HBO, co-producers of the first series, commissioned a second.

"I'm utterly delighted that we've been recommissioned, because there are so many more big, bold stories to tell about Anne Lister and Ann Walker," said Sally Wainwright.

QN Magazine verdict on Gentleman Jack

Look! Undoubtedly, this is a fantastic story for everyone, rollicking, sexy, triumphal (so far, anyway). Also, of course, it’s true. Don’t miss it or you really will find yourself excluded from polite conversation for months to come… everyone will be talking about it.

It’s that good.

Episode 1 already screened last Sunday (18/05/19). Therefore, if you don’t have a Foxtel subscription urgently find someone who does and befriend them. Then, hope your newbie best mate retained a recording.

