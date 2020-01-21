Gender neutral toilets greet Margaret Court at Australian Open

The Australian Open has made available two new gender-neutral toilets for the first time at Rod Laver Arena, the same day as Margaret Court made her return to venue Melbourne Park. Well, this is awkward.

The tennis champion turned pastor is in Melbourne to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her 1970 quadruple Grand Slam victory.

But more recently, Court has become a household name for her extreme views surrounding gender and the wider LGBTIQ community.

Yesterday, Court attended Rod Laver Arena so it would be interesting to know how she feels about the “All Gender Toilets”.

“Please use the toilet that’s most comfortable for you. Anyone can use these toilets, regardless of gender identity or expression,” the nearby sign reads.



There are also several standard male and female toilet blocks available for use.

Court’s sermons on gender issues

In her final sermon of 2019, Margaret Court “opened a can of worms” when she said the LGBTIQ community will regret including the ‘T’ into our acronym.

“Just read the first two chapters of Genesis, that’s all I’ll say: ‘Male and female’,” she said.

“Do you know, with that LGBT they’ll wish they never put the ‘T’ on the end of it because particularly in women’s sports, they’re going to have so many problems.”

In the same sermon, Court also likened the acceptance of LGBTIQ children and culture in schools to Satan.

“Even that LGBT in the schools — it’s of the devil, it’s not of God, and most Christians wouldn’t even know what it says within there (the Bible),” she said.

Margaret Court acknowledged for sporting achievements

Margaret Court will attend the Australian Open on Monday where she will be formally acknowledged for her sporting achievements.

However, given Court’s controversial views, Tennis Australia reportedly grappled with the idea of honouring her.

Instead, the corporation settled on “recognising but not celebrating” the anniversary of Court winning all four major singles titles in a calendar year.

“We will recognise what Margaret accomplished back in 1970 when she won all four grand slams,” Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“There’s a difference between a recognition of that and a celebration of someone.”

“We’ve also made very clear that we do not agree with her views.”

Speaking with ABC Radio Perth yesterday, Court confirmed a celebration of her sporting achievements will take place “on the centre court”.

But she also complained about her anti-LGBT views stealing the spotlight from all she accomplished in the sport.

“I just wish the press would keep to my tennis,” she told radio presenter Russell Woolf.

“I think people are trying to take it out on me because of my beliefs.

“But it was fifty years ago, I did what I did in tennis and I loved it. I loved representing my nation.”

Court also told Woolf she would love to keep her religious views out of the celebration and she was happy to do so.

But after the revelation of gender neutral toilets at an event she will be attending, who knows?

