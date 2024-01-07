Gaylor fan theory goes mainstream in NY Times

Gaylor fan theory has been around for years: the idea that Taylor Swift is queer and leaves easter eggs (hints) to that effect in her music. A nearly 5,000-word NY Times article on Thursday repeated the theory. However, being posher than Reddit, the Times called easter eggs ‘dropped hairpins’.

The op-ed listed ‘evidence’ that Swift, a loud ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, is actually a member of that community.

Anna Marks, a queer NY Times editor, claims the numerous alleged queer references woven through Swift’s songs and performances demonstrate an attempt to identify with the queer community.

Dropped hairpins

Incidents like Tay Tay dying her hair the colours of the bisexual flag for the You Need To Calm Down video are used as examples of ‘dropped hairpins’.

“In isolation, a single dropped hairpin is perhaps meaningless or accidental, but considered together, they’re the unfurling of a ballerina bun after a long performance. Those dropped hairpins began to appear in Ms Swift’s artistry long before queer identity was undeniably marketable to mainstream America. They suggest to queer people that she is one of us.”

Despite the outrage caused by the NY Times article, Gaylor fan theory is nothing new. It’s been around since the mid-2010s as reported in Rolling Stone in 2023.

The NY Times now faces accusations of outing the singer/songwriter. Various media platforms report that Taylor Swift’s ‘camp’ is furious about how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate they believe the article to be.

