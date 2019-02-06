Gay WWII Hero Alan Turing Named Greatest 20th Century Figure

Gay computer pioneer and WWII codebreaker Alan Turing has beaten Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela to be named the most iconic figure of the 20th century in a British poll.

Turing was chosen in a public vote during a special live broadcast of BBC program Icons: The Greatest Person Of The 20th Century, beating a host of other influential figures in politics, science, sport and the arts.

Turing’s brilliant mind was instrumental in both the invention of the modern computer and shortening World War II by cracking the Nazi’s Enigma Code, likely saving countless lives.

“He was a man who worked almost entirely in secret, who received little credit for cracking the Nazi codes and shortening the war and who died having been branded a criminal,” presenter Nick Robinson said during the BBC telecast.

“Today he is the most celebrated figure of the 20th century, a father of computing, war hero and genius.”

Turing’s life ended in tragedy when, it’s suspected, he took his own life in 1954 at age 41 after being convicted two year earlier for “gross indecency” for engaging in homosexual acts. He accepted chemical castration as an alternative to prison for the conviction.

In 2013, Turing was finally granted a posthumous royal pardon by Queen Elizabeth II, and legislation passed in 2017 to posthumously pardon thousands more British men for historical gay convictions was informally dubbed the “Turing law”.

Turing’s life was depicted in the 2014 film The Imitation Game, starring actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

