New York City TV weatherman Erick Adame has spoken out after he was sacked from his job after his webcam nudes were leaked and sent to his boss.

Adame has received two Emmy nominations for his years of work as a meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1. But he reportedly disappeared from screens recently.

And in an Instagram post, the openly gay weather presenter explained why. He wrote he was “taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life.”

Adame said that he had been terminated from his job after the nude images were leaked from an appearance on an adult webcam site.

“On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men,” he wrote.

“It was 100% consensual on both of our parts. I wasn’t paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private.

“Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated.”

Adame said he “unequivocally apologizes to my employers at Spectrum, my co-workers, my audience, my family and my friends for any embarrassment or humiliation I have caused you.

“You expected and deserved better from me.

“I can’t take it back, and I can’t change what I did, but I am getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that don’t affect those I care deeply about, as well as my career, as I move forward in my life.”

Weatherman Erick Adame sues over nude images leak

Erick Adame has now filed a lawsuit against company Unit 4 Media in a bid to disclose the identity of their anonymous user who wrongfully copied and disseminated the images of him without his consent, The Daily Beast reported.

The user sent the screenshots taken from the chat to Adame’s TV bosses and mother, the lawsuit alleges.

Weatherman Erick Adame explained in the Instagram post that his “lapse in judgment” had cost him “the job of his dreams”.

However, Adame said while he regretted appearing on the website, he said he would not apologise for his sexuality or sex-positivity.

“As a public figure, I recognize that I have certain responsibilities that come along with the privileges that I have enjoyed,” he wrote.

“But, let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

Adame makes plea to potential future employers

Erick Adame said after losing his job he was “adrift” but said he was “optimistic, and perhaps naive enough to think that I can be back on television and do this again someday.”

He also made a plea to any potential future employers.

“Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for,” he said.

“Not the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our ‘click-bait’ culture.”

He added that he’d “learned a lesson and I will be an exemplary employee and the most informed and enthusiastic meteorologist you have ever seen.”

A spokesperson for Charter Communications, the parent company of Adame’s former employer NY1, declined to comment to US media.

