Gay TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo are divorcing

One of the most prominent gay couple content creators on TikTok have announced they are separating, less than a year after they were married.

Nicky Champa, 27, and Pierre Boo, 36, were married last August, after dating for six years, but say the pressure of having their relationship under so much public scrutiny was too much.

“The social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image. It almost became … like a Black Mirror episode,” Champa told Out.com this week.

“I can only speak for myself. I lost myself in this relationship.

“I dedicated myself to this relationship and the brand that we were building. I think that at this stage in my life, I had to choose me and pick me first. And I think [Pierre] had to do the same, and that’s the direction we’re heading in.”

The couple had over 13 million followers on TikTok and were among the most well known openly gay content creators on the platform that shot to notoriety during the Covid pandemic.

Champa and Boo also shared a joint YouTube account, where they had nearly 2.5 million subscribers, but they will no longer be creating content together.

Pierre Boo also confirmed the end of their relationship on Instagram this week, posting, “We broke up.”

