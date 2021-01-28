Gay teenager tortured by Grindr date in horror alleged hate crime

A 19-year-old Louisiana man who allegedly attempted to murder another teen he met on Grindr is facing hate crime charges for the gruesome crime the victim believes was pre-planned.

Warning: Graphic and distressing content

Holden White (pictured right), then 18, was throttled, had his wrists and neck cut and was left for dead in a bathtub last June.

Advertisements

The attack happened after he met 19-year-old Chance Seneca (pictured left) for the first time after speaking on Grindr for a month, he said.

While in Seneca’s bedroom, Seneca strangled White from behind with a cord, rupturing blood vessels in his face before he blacked out.

When he came to, White had cuts to his neck and right wrist and Seneca was “in the process of doing my left wrist,” White recalled.

“It was to the point that he was basically trying to cut off my hands,” he told the Advocate newspaper.

“I was laying in the bathtub, naked, bleeding out, the water red and cold. I remember thinking, ‘Well, this is it.’

“The last words I said to myself were just ‘stay calm,’ over and over in my head. I was just repeating to myself to stay calm.”

Seneca allegedly told a 911 operator he had murdered White and would wait for the police outside his home.

But White was still alive, and spent three days in a coma and a month in hospital.

Police arrested Chase Seneca and charged him with attempted second-degree murder. He has remained in jail and pleaded not guilty in November.

Holden White says gruesome attack was ‘pre-planned hate crime’

Though physically scarred, Holden White was determined to recover.

Now 19, he has since regained the full function of his right hand. His left hand is still partially numb.

A crowdfunding campaign raised $100,000 for the teen, who has returned to work as he continues his rehabilitation.

Advertisements

In the months after the attack, he pressed police to lay a hate crime charge, which carries additional jail time.

Police initially did not consider the horrific attack a hate crime. However last week, they added the extra charge.

A Facebook profile bearing Seneca’s name featured a profile picture of cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

“He chose to go on the app Grindr, he went on an app designated for gay people,” White told local TV network KATC.

“He chose to choose someone who is gay and very proud of his sexuality, he said this in prison.”

White said his attacker said he chose him because “I have a smaller stature and it would be easier to kill me.”

“He knew what he was doing. This was preplanned. It will always be a hate crime to me.”

Chase Seneca’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 3.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.