Gay slurs: Darren Hayes’ dad was first to call him f_ggot

Darren Hayes says his introduction to abuse and gay slurs came early. He told BANG Showbiz his father was the first person to call him a f_ggot.

The Homosexual singer described his father as a violent alcoholic.

“My experience was so traumatising. I had a father who was a violent alcoholic and he used to beat my mum, and I was a really sensitive little kid. He was the first person to call me a gay slur and he called me the F word.”

The singer said his mother grew up dirt poor and lived in a tent.

“My mother’s mother — my grandma — committed suicide at the age of 49. And yet my mother is a source of love. She is so positive and so loving and everything I know about forgiveness and kindness comes from her.

“But she grew up in a tent. Her dad was the kindest man. They were dirt poor, he worked repairing railways so they were called The Railway Children, living in temporary tents on the side of rail tracks with dirt floors. They had nothing yet they felt rich. And she’s always instilled that feeling in me and that’s always been my outlook in life.”

Oh, I’m just gonna do that!

“That’s how I was able to come from the family I’ve come from and just watch a Madonna video and think ‘Oh, I’m just gonna do that!’

“I wouldn’t wish that on someone but it is like the creation of a diamond.

“A diamond is created through extreme pressure and what it can create is one of the most beautiful and one of the strongest, toughest elements on earth. Some of my favourite people, like Madonna, came from a tragic moment of heartache and if you’re able to maintain a loving heart despite what happens to you — and we’ve all had stuff happen to us.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.