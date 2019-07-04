Gay Ski Week ‘Rainbow Mountain’ Takes Over Thredbo

Australian ski destination Thredbo and LGBTIQ party starters Heaps Gay host Rainbow Mountain from 4 – 8 September. It’s the Gay Ski Week you can’t miss – a five-day festival of crazy, fun, glittery LGBTIQ action in the snow.

The LGBTIQ community will take over the mountain.

Advertisements

[Promotion]

Scroll down for the video

The huge line-up of events includes parties, après, live concerts, cocktails, champagne lunches, adventure and plenty of skiing and snowboarding.

Heaps Gay run all-inclusive parties and events.

They collaborate with many LGBT charities and arts organisations.

During Rainbow Mountain, they’re curating the entertainment line-up on and off the snow.

Each day the mountain will come alive with ski hosts, DJs and drag to keep you entertained.

Expect twists and surprises with snowman building comps and dress-up skiing races.

Heaps Gay are bringing a busload of the biggest entertainment and music acts from the LGBTQIA community to Thredbo.

Headlining this massive week is the party starter Kira Puru along with Stereogamous, imbi the girl and Rachel Maria Cox getting the party going.

Then, there’s some of the best Qweens around, all set to keep the good vibes going all week.

Lock in the dates, start planning your outfits & get the crew together.

Advertisements

Check out the jam packed schedule of events.

The line-up includes drag queens, entertainers, performance artists, hostesses, DJs, bands, and more.

The Entertainment Line-up at Rainbow Mountain

Enjoy Après Parties, Dress-Up Ski Comps, Spa Confessions, Mountain Parties and Champagne Lunches.

After all that, there’s Snow-Down Hoe-Downs, Fireside Drag, Lip Sync Karoke, Cabaret, Up Late Disco’s and much more…

Heaps Gay Poolside Après Party presented by Absolut

Kira Puru is respected as one of Australia’s biggest voices. Expect that voice to soar to the highest peaks.

imbi the girl writes their own story to the beat of their own drum. A unique and inspiring brand of poetic hip-hop, R&B and soul.

The DJs

From luscious orchestral disco arrangements to rhythmic and melodic house groove mixes Cunningpants is a sure-fire floor-filler.

Amanda Louise rocks the world with her sexy underground house, lavish disco and techno sets.

All things hot and funky blended into mixes, mashes and productions, then it must be DJ Hamo Tevita.

For those who wish Mardi Gras ran all year there’s Stereogamous (Paul Mac and Jonny Seymour). Mardi Gras may not run all year. However, Rainbow Mountain will feel like it does.

There’s not a lot left to conquer for DJ Dan Murphy. So he’s guaranteed to steam up the dance floor at Rainbow Mountain.

Singer/songwriter, producer and DJ Dyan Tai brings his colourful and edgy onstage style to Rainbow Mountain.

The Heaps Gay DJs are, well… heaps gay. Their feel good vibe is all about love, energy and relishing in the moment.

Double D, brings the bangers you didn’t know you needed, rain, hail, shine and snow – especially snow!

The Entertainers

Working stepmother and former Julia Roberts look-a-like Aaron Manhattan generously takes time off from ‘Showgirls – The Musical’ to bring the art of snowblowing to a new generation.

Surreal Showgurl, Obscene Beauty Queen, Wild Womanhood and Sex Clown. With ceremonial precision and deranged wit, Betty Grumble enslaves her audience with a powerful call to arms as she raptures in the complexity of a woman’s body as a political site.

Stelly G‘s collaborations make her a force in the queer community with her performance art.

SBS and NITV named Aboriginal Queen Felicia Foxx as one of 20 Indigenous people to watch out for in 2019.

Rachel Maria Cox is a non-binary singer & songwriter from Newcastle and with their band, they make music that is ‘the perfect blend of panic and disco’.

Radha La Bia, the Diva from India, brings shows spiced with family stories, and ranging across pop culture, social media and the idea of Australia as a foreign body.

The fabulous pop art alien Twiggy Styx is non stop fun and non-stop play, and endlessly entertaining. Indeed, she’ll show you all a gay old time!

The Schuss Bar will host Lip-Sync Karaoke Thursday night. Choose a song and have some fun.

The Heaps Gay crew host Late Nights every night at the Schuss Bar.

Want to know more about the entertainment line-up?

Event Passes

Thredbo offers five-day or three-day event passes with priority access to all of the Rainbow Mountain festivities.

Buying your ticket could win you the ultimate adventure!

Book now for a chance to win 2 full event passes & accommodation to Aspen’s Gay Ski Week 2020!

Five-day event pass holders receive discounted lift pass access for skiing and snowboarding.

There are also Rainbow Mountain accommodation options catering to all types of guests.

Enjoy Rainbow Mountain in a ski-in, ski-out chalet, live up the lodge life or stay in the Thredbo Alpine Hotel, the Rainbow Mountain event hub, located in the heart of Thredbo Village.

You don’t want to miss the biggest and best Gay Ski Week – Rainbow Mountain.

To find out more about Rainbow Mountain or to book , check out the Thredbo Rainbow Mountain website.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.