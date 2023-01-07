Gay sexcamming weatherman calls out ‘predators’

Erick Adame, the popular gay weatherman sacked for sexcamming, has called out online predators in a video posted to Instagram earlier this week.

New York’s Spectrum News NY1 fired Erick Adame in September after receiving nude webcam captures of the meteorologist. The same source also sent the images to his mother.

Erick Adame does not deny sexcamming.

“Let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts, and I have no shame about them.”

Erick Adame says he did not know that bots record adult webcam sites illegally and onsell the videos.

“There’s a bigger story out there than me on webcam. People are being exploited like this every single day.”

He is right. Erick Adame performed on webcam for his personal pleasure. But, around the world, many turn to sexcamming out of desperation. It is their sole income. Young Venezuelan economic refugees work for cam studios in Colombia, where they perform sexual gymnastics in shifts of up to eight hours — for a pittance. Students in other countries risk 14 years in jail by performing illegal gay sex on cam. But with the tokens they earn, they can buy food, pay rent and fund a college education.

As Erick Adame points out, most seem unaware their broadcasts are recorded and placed online for sale. The content creators receive nothing from those sales.

Trading illegally obtained videos

Additionally, there is a further trade in the videos.

Members of one large internet forum trade the illegally obtained videos in their thousands. Members openly place orders for the illegal videos they require.

Users previously posted illegal recordings of Erick Adame’s sexcamming sessions to the forum and identified him. A member then sent screenshots of the broadcasts to his mother and employer.

The weatherman says online predators are now trying to obtain and make money off his private adult content.

“A lot of these people are just out there searching the internet, trying to find whatever pictures or videos of me that they can possibly find. I never wanted any of those images or videos to be recorded or kept or saved or shared in any way, and I don’t want any kind of this attention that I’ve been receiving. What I do want is for these people to leave me alone.”

